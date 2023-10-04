Adelaide key defender Tom Doedee is set to join the Brisbane Lions as a restricted free agent after rejecting an approach from AFL premiers Collingwood.

Doedee had at one stage been considered a possible future Crows captain but is on the move after a season cut short by injury.

The 26-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in June and will be out of action for the first half of the 2024 season.

Doedee, who sustained a similar injury in his left knee in 2019, has played 82 games for Adelaide over six years.

Tom Doedee of the Crows is expected to make a move to Brisbane. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

His status as a restricted free agent means the Crows can match Brisbane's contract offer, potentially forcing them into a trade.

If not, Adelaide would likely receive a second-round draft pick as compensation for losing Doedee through free agency.

Doedee had also attracted some interest from Collingwood, who beat the Lions in last weekend's grand final.

The AFL free agency period starts on Friday and runs until October 13, while the trade period is open from October 9 to 18.