AFL free agency looms with players on the move

As the AFL's player movement period officially opens, Essendon are set to make a free agency triple-play to bolster their hopes of returning to finals action in 2024.

Free agents can officially move clubs from Friday, before the trade window opens on Monday.

And the Bombers have North Melbourne pair Todd Goldstein and Ben McKay, as well as St Kilda's Jade Gresham, in their sights.

Ben McKay wants a move to the Bombers. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The trio of free agents could slot straight into Brad Scott's best side, with Essendon desperate to break a 20-year finals win drought.

Both Goldstein and McKay played under Scott during his tenure at the Kangaroos, which ended in 2019.

Goldstein, a 315-game veteran, met with Collingwood and attracted interest from the Saints, but the 35-year-old is keen to reunite with Scott.

Adelaide vice-captain Tom Doedee appears headed to the Brisbane Lions, having rejected overtures from the Magpies, while Melbourne premiership player James Jordon has nominated Sydney as his new home.

GWS ruckman Matt Flynn wants to join West Coast after finding himself stuck behind Kieren Briggs in the pecking order.

The free agency period runs from October 6-13, with the trade period open from October 9-18.

The lingering shadow over the trade period is doubt around Melbourne superstar Clayton Oliver's immediate playing future.

It comes amid speculation the parties are open to a possible trade as reports swirl around a breakdown in the gun midfielder's relationship with his club.

Oliver, who was restricted to 15 games because of a drawn-out hamstring issue this season, is contracted to the end of 2030 after signing a monster seven-year extension last year.

Ruckman Brodie Grundy is set to depart after just one season with the Demons, looking for more opportunity with the Swans after Simon Goodwin's experiment of pairing Max Gawn with Grundy fell flat.

Port Adelaide have tall defenders Esava Ratugolea (Geelong) and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (Essendon) in their sights as they seek to bolster their backline.

Western Bulldogs ruckman Jordon Sweet has requested a trade to the Power, with ruckman Scott Lycett's playing future in doubt.

Richmond's Ivan Soldo has also been linked to the South Australian club.

St Kilda are eyeing Fremantle wingman Liam Henry, while Dockers defender Joel Hamling could also be on the move after just six senior games in the past three seasons.

Hamling has attracted interest from Sydney, who missed out on Ben McKay and West Coast's Tom Barrass.

The Swans are set to lose Dylan Stephens, who wants a trade and has been linked to North Melbourne.

Essendon's Dylan Shiel has been linked to St Kilda, as has Carlton's Paddy Dow, while there is uncertainty over whether Blues playmaker Zac Fisher will be at the club next season.

Fisher has been linked to the Kangaroos.

The Eagles have eyes on Hawthorn's Tyler Brockman, while fellow Hawk Jacob Koschitzke has asked for a trade to the Tigers.

Adelaide's Elliott Himmelberg appears set to join his brother Harry at the Giants, and Crows forward Shane McAdam has nominated Melbourne as his club of choice.

Gold Coast are open to offers for contracted former top-10 draft Elijah Hollands, who could join brother Ollie at Carlton, and former Richmond tall Mabior Chol, who has requested a move to Hawthorn.

Essendon speedster Massimo D'Ambrosio also wants to join the Hawks, while Melbourne premiership player James Harmes is weighing up interest from the Bombers.