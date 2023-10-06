News of Sydney's stunning AFL trade bid for Taylor Adams came less than two hours after Collingwood teammates spoke of his importance to their premiership defence.

Fellow leadership group member Jeremy Howe said on Friday morning that the hard-luck stories of players who narrowly missed out on their flag-winning team would drive teammates to repeat the success.

Adams and off-season recruit Daniel McStay missed the thrilling four-point grand final triumph over the Brisbane Lions through injuries sustained during the finals series.

Much-loved defender John Noble was squeezed out of the side in September despite playing all 23 home-and-away games.

All would appear capable of playing important roles as Collingwood chase a record 17th AFL/VFL premiership next season.

But Adams, a vice-captain and key Magpies midfielder, might not be there.

The Swans are clearly keen to lure him north in what would be the biggest deal of the coming trade period, which opens on Monday.

It was not immediately clear how keen Adams is on a move from Collingwood.

"The guys who didn't get it are the greatest driver for me," Howe told reporters before news of the Swans' interest in Adams broke.

"Noble, Adams and McStay, who played a large part in our year, they're the guys that you're drawn to emotionally.

"I'm just going to savour this one a little bit longer because as soon as you start thinking about next year you start thinking about pre-season (training)."

Magpies captain Darcy Moore has thrown his arms around Adams, McStay and Noble, and declared the trio critical to the 2023 premiership success.

"They made such a massive contribution to our season, all those guys, and we wouldn't have done it without them," Moore said.

"We all know that's true. Even if external people don't see it every day ... we understand what they did for us all season.

"We'll never forget that and sometimes that's all you can say, that they were such a big part of it."

Howe is still sore after playing out the grand final with broken ribs as a result of a big bump from Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron.

The latest injury came just six months after a traumatic arm injury left him sidelined for 14 weeks.

"They're average still," Howe said of the suspected three broken ribs.

"Maybe as the (effects of) partying has worn off they've kind of picked up a little bit.

"I'll go get some medical treatment this afternoon and see what the damage is.

"I've broken these before - eight years ago, the year that I came to Collingwood - and these feel way worse.

"If you watch me in slow-motion when it happened, I go from kicking the ball to almost crying mid-air."

On Friday, Howe and Moore helped launch Carlton Draught's 2023 Collingwood premiership cans.

"You see them (each year) and you're so envious," Howe said of the themed cans.

"They always taste good but I think they'll taste even better knowing that you're a part of it."