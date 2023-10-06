Duursma double in play as draft star Zane eyes AFL reunion

Top-five fancy Zane Duursma has put an AFL reunion with older brother Xavier on the map ahead of the AFL draft.

Speaking to media at the MCG prior to the AFL Draft Combine, the star Gippsland and Vic Country forward admitted he's spoken to Xavier about playing their footy together at the next level.

"It'd be great to play with Xavier," Duursma started.

"Hopefully that gets to happen. Playing footy with Xavier is one of the things I'd love to do in the next few years."

Five years Zane's senior, Xavier was a first-round pick and arrived at Port Adelaide with Connor Rozee and Zak Butters, a haul that set the Power up for the next decade. But the hard-running wingman's future at Alberton is up in the air after reportedly touring Essendon's facilities on Thursday.

Zane Duursma in action for the Gippsland Power. Photo by Kelly Defina/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The 23-year-old is contracted for another season with the Power, but after 73 games will assess his options with interest from his home state of Victoria.

Xavier's potential move could have big flow-on effects at the top of the AFL draft.

An explosive forward, Zane has propelled his stock into top three calculations after a scintillating second half of the year. It began with a three-goal blitz for Vic Metro in the third quarter, and he ended the State Championships with 22 disposals, 10 marks and 4.2 in a match-winning display.

Duursma struggled to stamp his credentials as a pure midfielder at the start of the year. It was a move back to the forward 50 that unlocked the hallmarks of his game; the balance and skill with ball in hand, speed to burst through congestion and ability to finish off opportunities inside 50.

The 18-year-old went on to average 19 disposals and kicked 33 goals from his 12 Coates Talent League games with the Gippsland Power.

It sets up a fascinating first round of the draft on Nov. 20, with Hawthorn long linked to the dynamic playmaker. Its pick three is set to be shifted back to four with the impending free agency compensation that North Melbourne will receive for Ben McKay's move to the Bombers.

The Hawks will face a nervous night with North picking ahead of them twice and linked to a range of prospects including WA defender Dan Curtin, Tasmanian midfielder Colby McKercher and Duursma himself.

The Dons could also eye a move up the order from pick eight if they attract Xavier to the Hangar. In Adrian Dodoro's final off-season as Essendon recruiting manager, he could be eyeing off a Duursma double.