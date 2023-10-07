Top AFL draft prospect Reid happy to head west

Expected AFL No.1 draft pick Harley Reid insists he is prepared to go anywhere to start his career, including interstate to West Coast.

The Eagles hold the coveted selection but North Melbourne and Hawthorn are among the clubs exploring trades up the order to secure Victorian Reid, widely considered the standout draft prospect.

Clubs will be wary of the "go-home factor" when selecting interstate prospects after South Australian Jason Horne-Francis, North Melbourne's 2021 No.1 pick, requested a trade to Port Adelaide after just one season.

When asked if he'd be happy to go to Western Australia, Reid, who hails from the country town of Tongala, near Echuca, said: "Yeah ... I'll be happy anywhere.

"At this time, like there's still a bit to play out.

"So what happens, happens - really haven't thought too far ahead.

"Obviously, wherever I go, wherever it is, like even Melbourne's gonna be a challenge for me to move.

"For 18 years I've been in a small country town and haven't left my family so it'll obviously be challenging even if I move to Melbourne."

Reid didn't take part in testing at the draft combine, due to a niggling knee injury, but spoke to "five or six" clubs.

He was confident the setback wouldn't affect him come pre-season.