Suns win by one point against Tigers in AFLW

Gold Coast skipper Tara Bohanna has kicked the winning behind from long range after the final siren to lift the Suns to a dramatic one-point AFLW victory over Richmond.

The Suns were goalless at quarter-time and trailed by seven points at the long break, but came home strongest to win 5.6 (35) to 5.5 (35) and stay in the top eight.

The hero was Bohanna, who marked in the dying seconds with scores level at Ikon Park and was able to slot a crucial minor score.

Charlie Rowbottom (31 disposals, five clearances) and Claudia Whitford (25, six) were the shining lights for Gold Coast as Lucy Single did a successful tagging job on Richmond star Monique Conti (22 possessions).

With the final kick of the game Tara Bohanna kicked a single point which was enough to earn the Suns a win over the Tigers. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Vivien Saad also stood up in defence for the Suns, collecting a game-high nine intercept possessions including a spectacular flying mark against Tigers captain Katie Brennan.

Prized Tigers recruit Caitlin Greiser kicked the opening goal of the game after the quarter-time siren.

Former Gold Coast player Courtney Jones struck first to kickstart the second quarter before shoving old teammate Daisy D'arcy to spark a skirmish between the two sides.

Needing to return to Melbourne to be close to her younger sister who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Jones was traded in a straight swap for Maddy Brancatisano in the offseason.

Shannon Danckert also faced her former side after being delisted by the Suns last season, with Richmond forced to name the train-on player for the match amid a growing injury crisis.

Just five points separated the two sides at three-quarter time after back-to-back goals from Alana Gee and Georgia Clayden flipped the script on the Tigers.

The arm wrestle continued well into the fourth term with both sides lacking composure in front of goal.

Danckert grabbed a mark just in front of goal to rip the lead back for the Tigers but a rushed behind for the Suns quickly leveled scores before Bohanna sealed the win.

Gold Coast (4-2) return home for a Queensland derby against fourth-placed Brisbane Lions while Richmond (3-3) take on sixth-placed Essendon next round.