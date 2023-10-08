Riddell, Garner on song as North crush Dockers in AFLW

Ball magnets Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner have fired North Melbourne into second spot on the AFLW ladder with starring roles in a 45-point belting of Fremantle.

Riddell (37 disposals, six clearances) and Garner (30, three) were dominant figures in the midfield throughout the Kangaroos' 10.6 (66) to 3.3 (21) victory at Fremantle Oval on Sunday.

Jenna Bruton (27, four) and Mia King (21, six) also shone, while Tahlia Randall (five goals) and Kate Shierlaw (two) benefited from their teammates' control around the contest.

Bruton became the 16th player in AFLW history to reach 1000 career disposals and matched King with a game-high 11 tackles.

It was a disappointing result for Fremantle, who would have moved into the top eight with a win.

Defender Emma O'Driscoll (28 disposals) was the Dockers' best in a losing cause, as the home side managed just 0.2 to North's 6.1 after half-time.

Aine Tighe gave Fremantle a great start with the opening goal inside two minutes but North Melbourne controlled proceedings throughout the first half.

The visitors dominated inside-50s (25-10) and disposals (149-118) to halftime and would have led by more than 10 points if not for wasteful kicking at times in front of goal.

Shierlaw and Randall led the way with two majors each to that point as Riddell (20 touches), Garner (19) and Bruton (16) ran amok in the midfield.

Randall's third goal and another from Tess Craven increased North's lead to 22 points by the final change, with the Dockers held scoreless in the third quarter.

It got ugly in the last quarter as Shierlaw assisted Randall's fourth goal and blew the margin out to 27 points.

Randall completed the rout with her fifth major on the final siren.