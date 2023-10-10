An AFLW disaster: How the winless Bulldogs lost their bite in 2023

It's been a disappointing season for the Western Bulldogs, with the club the only team in the AFLW competition that is yet to register a win in 2023.

It makes it all the more disheartening when you consider that the Bulldogs were on the up last season, making their first finals series since their flag-winning campaign in 2018. They finished with a 7-3 home-and-away record and, although losing in an elimination final to Collingwood, hopes were rightly high that things were back on track.

But it wasn't the preseason the club would have wanted, with a number of players going down with stress injuries to hamper their preparations.

Adding to that? Well, you've got competitive ruck-forward Celine Moody out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, and Eleanor Brown unavailable due to personal reasons.

But this stark drop off was still unforeseen. During the most recent signing period, the Bulldogs were among the few sides that didn't bring in anyone new. The only trade the club was involved in, in fact, was forward Nell Morris-Dalton being sent to Collingwood for pick 15, a player who's played in all six games for the Magpies this season.

The Bulldogs look dejected after a loss during the 2023 AFLW Round 06 match against Carlton. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Even though there were clear gaps in the side -- especially up forward -- nothing was filled. For instance, it was clear the Bulldogs were missing that strong avenue to goal, whether it be a potent marking option or an experienced small.

Then there's the on-field decisions, too, such as Nathan Burke swinging former number one draft pick and powerful mid-forward Gabby Newton down back, which probably isn't bearing any fruits right now.

The Bulldogs are ranked 13th for points for, and only the Giants have conceded more than them this season, culminating in the current worst record in the league. Of their six defeats, it's fair to say there were three that were winnable; they held leads against all of Hawthorn, Gold Coast, and St Kilda, despite losing by seven, four, and 18 points respectively. They've shown positive glimpses and have at times had the upper hand throughout games, but either falling off or leaving their run too late has really been the story of the Bulldogs' season.

It's the consistency piece that is currently killing them, the Saints game in Round 5 a perfect example.

In that second quarter, back-to-back goals from Alice Edmonds gave the Bulldogs all the momentum to go with an 11-point lead.

Then a mix of poor decision making and just running out of legs saw the Saints run over the top.

The simple things are letting them down, basic decision making one of those. As shown in the St Kilda game, the Dogs only had one less inside 50 and won the clearance count 30-28, but had an inside 50 efficiency of 34.5 percent compared to the Saints' very accurate 70.

Against Carlton, Newton took a kickout and went to Kirsty Lamb in what was a one on three, then Katie Lynch decided to go for goal just inside the 50 metre arc despite having Ellie Blackburn free in the goal square. It's a build up of the simple things.

Post match against the Saints, Bulldogs coach Burke said the professionalism amongst the team was below AFLW standard, many suggesting he has thrown his side under the bus with the scathing remarks.

​​"When you get tired, things drop off, and other teams score. That's killed us all year, to be honest," Burke said.

"We're not fit enough. I said that to the girls in there, we're not going to make excuses over that, because I think there are probably things outside of injuries, within our control, that would make us fitter.

Nathan Burke, Senior Coach of the Western Bulldogs. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Just understanding the level of professionalism required now -- skipping an ice bath or not eating properly, that doesn't cut it anymore. Yeah, we were injured and we're trying to catch up with that. I think looking forward, it's that added professionalism from some of the players.

"I'm not going to point fingers at anyone, it's general across the group. The whole league has raised the level, and we have to accept that and go with it as well."

When you dig a bit deeper into the club's list profile, the Bulldogs only have two players over 30, those being Richelle Cranston and Elle Bennetts, the latter unfortunately out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

It's up to the coaching staff and the leaders to set those standards amongst what is a very young list. When it comes to the list profile, it can almost be compared to the Bulldogs' men's side, where there's a clear gap between the best and worst players, and best and worst performances.

You can lay some blame to the preseason for different reasons, but with a 10-week season, it's not a luxury many teams can afford.

The likes of Blackburn and Lamb have given 110 percent in the last two weeks but, unfortunately, there aren't many others that are meeting them at that required level.

Of course there are positives. Some players are taking strides this season, Isabelle Pritchard building off what was a strong Season 7 by averaging 16.7 disposals and 8.2 tackles per game in 2023 for instance -- which included a 26-disposal performance in Round 2 against Hawthorn.

Then you've got Rylie Wilcox becoming a genuine excitement machine, with her performance against the Suns earning her a Rising Star nomination.

But the reality is they're 0-6, and their season could reach a new low when they face an unbeaten and rampant Adelaide side to kick off Round 7 under Friday night lights.

A loss could send the team into uncharted waters with a potential 0-7 record for the first time in the club's history.

For Burke and the Bulldogs, something's going to have to change, and it's got to happen fast.

Two very winnable games against West Coast and Sydney in the coming weeks before closing the season out against a red hot North Melbourne side is a chance to salvage something from what has otherwise been a disaster.