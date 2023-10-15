Open Extended Reactions

West Coast coach Michael Prior has hit out at AFLW fixturing after his team suffered a 70-point hiding at the hands of Melbourne.

In stifling 33-degree heat in Perth on Sunday, Demons forward Alyssa Bannan kicked a career-high five goals to set up the 11.16 (82) to 2.0 (12) win.

Melbourne led by just 15 points at halftime but kicked 7.13 to 0.0 after the long break to run away with the easy win.

The final inside-50 count read 52-9 in favour of Melbourne.

Sunday's result was another wake-up call for lowly West Coast, who were pumped 79-1 by the Demons at Casey Fields in the final game of last season.

But Prior was left bewildered that West Coast were even scheduled to play against premiers Melbourne given the gulf in class between the two teams.

Eden Zanker celebrates a goal for the Demons. Photo by Gary Day/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It's frustrating, because there's 10 games (in a season) and 18 teams, and the side that won it is playing the side that came (16th)," Prior said.

"I just don't understand that part of it, and we need to look at it.

"How we play that team is beyond me. That (today's result) is what you get when you get fixturing like that."

The result left West Coast (1-6) in 17th spot on the ladder, with only the Bulldogs (0-7) below them.

Bannan finished with 5.1 and four marks from her 13 disposals, while Tyla Hanks (22 disposals), Eliza West (20 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances) and Olivia Purcell (19 disposals, five clearances) were also crucial.

"It was an incredible job. I can't kick five goals without the support of the team," Bannan told Fox Sports after the match.

"Props to the team, they did amazing. I cramped at the last bit. The heat was a big factor today, but the team did well to pull together."

Melbourne lost to Adelaide by 10 points last week, but their gaping win over West Coast ensured they stayed equal on points with second-placed North Melbourne.

The defending premiers take on North Melbourne, Fremantle and Brisbane in a challenging run home before finals.

Charlotte Thomas (28 disposals) and Ella Roberts (26 disposals, four clearances) battled hard in a losing cause, but West Coast were forced to defend for most of the match.

Bannan was an unstoppable force in the opening term with three goals - two of which were on the run.

Her second goal -- when she burnt off an opponent with a mesmerising burst of speed -- was particularly special.