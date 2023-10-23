Bulldogs blow, Gutknecht off to AFLW Tribunal

Open Extended Reactions

Western Bulldogs midfielder Britney Gutknecht is facing a ban of at least three matches after being sent straight to the AFLW Tribunal for her crunching tackle on Sydney's Paige Sheppard.

Gutknecht ran at full pace and tackled Sheppard to the ground in an incident that concussed the Swans midfielder.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, and Gutknecht will now face the tribunal to find out her fate.

Gold Coast's Lucy Single was slapped with a one-match ban for a rough conduct offence on Port Adelaide's Maria Moloney.

Giants forward Brodee Mowbray was also suspended for one match for a rough conduct charge on Carlton's Gab Pound.