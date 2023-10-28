Bulldogs conquer Eagles to seize first AFLW win

Open Extended Reactions

The Western Bulldogs have stormed home to claim their first AFLW win of the season, an eight-point victory over West Coast.

Boosted by the return of premier ruck Alice Edmonds, the Bulldogs tasted success for the first time in almost 400 days with a dominating 6.8 (44) to 5.6 (36) performance over the Eagles at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday.

Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn was inspiring across the park, lifting her side with a game-high 32 disposals, seven score involvements and 665 metres gained -- more than triple that of her teammates.

"It's been such a disappointing season for us -- there's no sugarcoating that by any means, so to finally get a win, it's so special to us," Blackburn told Fox Footy, holding back tears.

"Now we get to walk off the field and I get to see my teammates happy and that's all I care about right now, to see the raw emotion in those girls and how happy they are."

Returning from a finger injury, Edmonds was typically prolific in the ruck, kicking one goal and collecting 27 hitouts to the Eagles' collective 18.

The Eagles had their own workhorse captain, with Emma Swanson leading from the front with 28 disposals and eight contested possessions, supported by young talent Ella Roberts (27 disposals, six clearances).

Sarah Hartwig opened the account for the Bulldogs, capping an impressive run and carry chain sourced from an intercept by Blackburn in their defensive 50.

Determined to secure a win under caretaker coach Rohan McHugh, the Eagles found a response in a snap goal from Isabella Lewis but it would not take long for Baily Hunt to give the Bulldogs the lead at quarter time.

The Bulldogs tasted success for the first time in almost 400 days with a dominating 6.8 (44) to 5.6 (36) performance over the Eagles to ensure they wouldn't end the season winless. James Worsfold/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

McHugh took the helm earlier in the week after third-year coach Michael Prior quit his post following the Eagles' surprise win against the Bombers.

The Western Bulldogs enjoyed a game-high 26-point lead before Kate Bartlett and Kellie Gibson (two goals) sparked a late-term surge for the Eagles ahead of third-quarter time.

Heidi Woodley, Isabelle Pritchard and Kirsty Lamb were among the Bulldogs' six goalkickers.

Eagles defender Charlotte Thomas switched post to move up forward in the final term, slotting her first goal to keep the visitors just eight points away.

Isabella Grant and Gabrielle Newton withstood the swelling Eagles attack in the dying minutes, recording a combined 21 intercept possessions including nine intercept marks, to bring the Bulldogs across the line.

The Western Bulldogs (1-8) finish their horror season with a clash against the formidable North Melbourne, while West Coast (2-7) face a similar uphill battle when they take on competition heavyweights Adelaide.