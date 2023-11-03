Open Extended Reactions

Tasmania's new AFL team has ambitiously set their sights on creating an All Blacks-like legacy through their jumper.

The map of Tasmania is a popular choice to be front and centre on the jersey when the AFL's 19th club runs out for their first match in 2028.

Tasmanian AFL club chairman Grant O'Brien wants to create a culture supporters of the new team can be proud of, referencing New Zealand's famously successful rugby union side.

"I've always thought about the opportunity of this club as being All Blacks-like," he told SEN on Friday.

"The jumper, as you guys know well, in relation to the All Black is a signal, a symbol of that.

"It cannot touch the ground in the change room, it's that revered.

"It's a flag for the club. And I think we've got a bit of that in relation to our Tassie jumper."

Tasmania will enter the AFL in 2028. Kelly Defina/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The club is yet to lock in their jumper design and will put forward a poll to potential fans who have signed up on their website.

But the survey is likely to confirm what O'Brien already knows.

"We got a number of AFL legends together in Melbourne a few months ago and asked them that question - what should it be?

"'You guys are the custodians of the jumper, what should it be?', and without exception, they believe that's (the map on the jumper) what the team should run out with in the first game, and that reflects my opinion."

Tasmania's entry to the league is contingent on the construction of a $715 million stadium on Hobart's waterfront, which has faced heavy political and community opposition.

The colours and name of Tasmania's team will be revealed at the beginning of next season.

Former AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has previously said the Devils, used by Tasmania's youth teams, makes the most sense to be the club's nickname.