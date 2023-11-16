Open Extended Reactions

A gravel footy oval on Tasmania's rugged west coast will be the first port of call for Richmond Tigers great Jack Riewoldt.

The Hobart-born AFL premiership winner is spearheading community consultation for the Tasmanian expansion franchise, which was granted the league's 19th licence in May.

Riewoldt launched an online survey on Thursday which will help capture the "fabric" of the island state and help inform the club's values.

People can also suggest mascots and colours ahead of an official club reveal expected in March.

Riewoldt said a "huge amount of weight" would be placed on people's suggestions.

Jack Riewoldt pictured during the AFL Tasmanian Team Announcement at North Hobart Oval on May 03, 2023. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Whether you love footy or you don't like football we want to hear your thoughts about what this team should represent," he said.

Tasmania, which has produced greats including Australian Football Hall of Fame legends Darrel Baldock, Ian Stewart, Royce Hart and Peter Hudson, fought for decades for inclusion in the national competition.

Granting of the licence, for a slated 2028 entry, was contingent on the construction of a waterfront 23,000-seat roofed stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point.

The project, which has attracted some community and political opposition, must be assessed by an independent planning commission and voted through state parliament.

"If you get caught up in the 'ifs' and 'maybes', you'll find yourself behind the eight ball," Riewoldt said.

"We're really here for the journey. There will be some ups and downs through that but that is the Tasmanian way.

"We've tried four or five times to get this licence ... we've had to earn this licence and we've had to earn every step along the way."

Riewoldt will also host several face-to-face community events, starting at Queenstown's unique gravel oval in mid-December.

"It's important we hear from Queenstown, Scottsdale, Stanley ... there are amazing stories all throughout the state," he said.

Tasmanian Football Club director Kath McCann said a preferred site for the team's high-performance centre would be chosen by the end of the year.

The survey is open until November 30.