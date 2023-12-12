The ESPN Footy Podcast discusses how Dakota Davidson got up for the AFLW Grand Final after suffering a knee injury the week prior. (1:44)

Carlton defender Mua Laloifi and North Melbourne forward Ellie Gavalas will be reunited as Western Bulldogs teammates as part of a three-club AFLW trade.

Ruck Celine Moody has moved in the opposite direction to join twin sister Brea at the Blues, while North Melbourne received pick 25 for Gavalas.

Both drafted from the Bulldogs' VFLW program in 2019, Laloifi and Gavalas reunite nearly five years after playing in that year's VFLW grand final defeat.

Laloifi was denied a new deal at the Blues, and turned down interest from Sydney to join the Bulldogs.

The popular defender's experience will be a welcome asset for the struggling club, which sacked three-year coach Nathan Burke after scraping together just one win in the 10-round season this year.

A rebounding defender who can impact one-on-one, the 30-year-old has played 45 games and was awarded Carlton's Most Valuable Player in season seven.

Gavalas's arrival at the Bulldogs is also hoped to alleviate midfield pressure on skipper Ellie Blackburn.

The 27-year-old was crowned the Bulldogs' VFLW club champion before being drafted, and has played 41 AFLW games for 13 goals.

"It's great to have both players back at the Bulldogs and we are excited to see what they can do in the red, white and blue for years to come," Bulldogs women's list boss Mick Sandry said.

Mua Laloifi has played 45 games for the Carlton Football Club. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"Mua is a consistent and reliable defender capable of playing different roles - she's a strong competitor and will add experience to our backline.

"Ellie is a strong midfielder who is great in the contest and will add more maturity to our midfield group.

"We still feel Ellie has growth in her football too, and are looking forward to seeing her impact on and off the field."

Celine Moody will also enjoy a homecoming, having been drafted from Carlton's inaugural VFLW side in 2018.

Standing at 186cm, Moody is known for her strong overhead abilities as a ruck-forward.

"Celine is such a talented ruck and forward," Carlton women's football boss Ash Naulty said.

"Having her out on the field, with the knowledge and football IQ she brings, will only bolster the development of our young and emerging list.

"The club also wants to recognise and thank Mua for her contribution to the program. She has made a positive and lasting impact on the AFLW program here at the Blues.

"These decisions are never easy to make, but we wish Mua nothing but the best in her future at the Western Bulldogs."