The ESPN Footy podcast can't understand the purpose behind an 'Opening Round' before a 'Round One' after the AFL announced its fixture for 2024. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning premiers Collingwood will face fierce rivals Richmond in the first official AFL preseason match of 2024.

Following their epic grand final win over the Brisbane Lions in September, the Magpies will have a hit-out against the Tigers at Ikon Park on February 27.

It will be Richmond's first official match under new coach Adem Yze, who was in September appointed the full-time successor to triple premiership mentor Damien Hardwick.

Carlton and Melbourne will meet at Ikon Park on February 28 in a rematch of this year's thrilling semifinal.

In September the Blues ensured the Demons, 2021 premiers, were eliminated from the finals in straight sets for a second consecutive season.

Carlton, who have not won a premiership since 1995, go into 2024 full of expectations after making a preliminary final for the first time since 2000.

Sydney, Brisbane, GWS and Gold Coast will play pre-season games on February 29.

The Swans will open the home-and-away season at the SCG on March 7 when they host the Demons.

The other 10 clubs will also be in action when round one gets under way with a clash between Carlton and Richmond on March 14.

The community series matches will be played under slightly relaxed rules compared with the home-and-away season.

There will be no interchange cap, and clubs can have as many as eight players on the bench in their squad of 30.

Clubs will also be able to organise practice matches between themselves before the community series.

AFL PRESEASON FIXTURES

Collingwood vs. Richmond, Ikon Park, February 27

Carlton vs. Melbourne, Ikon Park, February 28

Sydney Swans vs. Brisbane Lions, Blacktown International Sportspark, February 29

GWS vs. Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, February 29

Geelong vs. Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, March 1

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle, Alberton Oval, March 1

Adelaide vs. West Coast, Hisense Stadium, March 2

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs, University of Tasmania Stadium, March 2

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne, RSEA Park, March 3