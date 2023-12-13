The ESPN Footy podcast can't understand the purpose behind an 'Opening Round' before a 'Round One' after the AFL announced its fixture for 2024. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Western Bulldogs star midfielder Bailey Smith is set for an extended period on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL during a training session on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old immediately left the training track and was taken for scans, which confirmed the extent of the injury.

"We're all extremely disappointed for Bailey, and empathise with him greatly," said Bulldogs' Executive Director of Football, Chris Grant. "The entire club will rally around him during this difficult time, as he begins his rehab journey."

Smith, a prolific midfielder who has played on the wing and at half forward, played 19 games in 2023, averaging 23.5 disposals per game.

More to follow...