The 10 biggest moves of the AFLW trade period

And so ends the first trade period since the league became an 18 club competition to not feature any expansion or priority signings. With all clubs looking to improve their list or get in the best possible position ahead of Monday nights draft, there was plenty of action, right down to the final minutes.

The past week had just about everything, from shock moves, a sibling reunion, and a monster 11-club trade. To say it's been eventful has been an understatement.

Before we get into the top 10, as always some honourable mentions. Adding to the Collingwood/Carlton rivalry in the AFLW, Pies father-daughter Tarni Brown -- who fell out of favour at the Pies in 2023 -- has joined Carlton for 2024. She'll slot in nicely with the likes of Abby McKay and Mimi Hill in the midfield, as well as fellow new recruit Yasmin Duursma.

Former No. 1 draft pick Gabby Newton has made her way to Fremantle, where she'll be a dangerous prospect, reuinting with Fremantle coach Lisa Webb, who was previously an assistant coach at the Bulldogs.

ESPN takes a look at the top 10 trades of the trade period and what each player will bring to their new club.

10. Aliesha Newman (Sydney to GWS)

The list starts off strong with Newman, who's crossed over from Sydney (where she spent two seasons) to the Giants. Newman has played 58 games across three clubs (Melbourne, Collingwood, and Sydney) with the Giants becoming her fourth AFLW club. Newman (24 goals) will be an experienced head in a young Giants forward line consisting of young guns in Zarlie Goldsworthy, Georgia Garrnett, and Jess Doyle. More importantly it's another avenue to goal for the Giants, who struggled to diversify in front of goal, oftentimes relying on Goldsworthy to preform in front of goal. Newman also brings that burst of speed inside forward fifty and has an amazing goal sense. In addition to Newman, the Giants are also welcoming premiership-winning Lion Mikayla Puaga, so expect an exciting forward line in 2024.

Aliesha Newman has made the move to the Giants. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

9. Celine Moody (Western Bulldogs to Carlton)

It's double trouble for Carlton, with Celine Moody joining her twin sister Breann after six seasons at the Western Bulldogs. With Breann spending more time up forward for the Blues in 2023 -- in which she claimed her second club best and fairest -- it sets up a strong and dangerous forward line for the Blues. Celine is a key marking option up forward and can chop out in the ruck, like she did with Alice Edmonds at the Dogs, except in 2024 she'll be partnering with her sister Breann. Having the Moody sisters in the forward line will then open up Darcy Vescio who'll more then likely get the third defender. While Moody's marking ability is strong, if she doesn't mark the ball she'll bring it to ground for the likes of Mia Austin and Vescio to mop up at ground level.

8. Ash Brazill (Collingwood to Fremantle)

After seven seasons in the black and white across Suncorp Super Netball and the AFLW, Ash Brazill is heading back home to Western Australia and in 2024 will be donning the purple. It's an exciting prospect for Fremantle as they look to build under coach Lisa Webb who will be going into her second season as coach. Brazill will bring plenty of leadership to the Dockers, having co-captained Collingwood's Super Netball team across the past two seasons. Brazill is one of those players that just oozes class, especially off the half back line. It'll be a strong backline for the Dockers in 2024 with Emma O'Driscoll, Lauren Pugh and Ash Brazill all lining up there.

Ash Brazill is heading west after being traded to Fremantle. Kelly Defina/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Vaomua Laloifi (Carlton to the Western Bulldogs)

It's a homecoming of sorts with Mua Laloifi returning the Bulldogs after playing for the club's VFLW side back in 2019. Now she'll don the red, white and blue at AFLW level in 2024 after making the switch from the Blues after four seasons in navy. A strong defender, Laloifi will fit in nicely with the Bulldogs' backline and provide some much-needed experience in what is such a young side. Laloifi is strong as an interceptor but her strength is in the one-on-one contest. The 30-year-old will be pairing with the likes of Izzy Grant and Eleanor Brown in defence, which proves to be an exciting prospect as the Bulldogs look to rise up the ladder.

6. Casey Sherriff and Eliza West (Melbourne to Hawthorn)

Hawthorn have a habit of securing packaged deals over the last few seasons. Last season it was former Lions pair Emily Bates and Greta Bodey now it's Eliza West and Casey Sherriff joining the brown and gold. Considering they were traded together, it's only fair that they're included together in our top 10. West is an inside bull, who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty which will complement the Hawthorn midfield quite nicely. When needed, she can float up forward and hit the scoreboard. In 2023, West averaged 17 disposals and 6 tackles from eight games. While Sherriff has speed, at the Demons you'd often see her combining with Alyssa Bannan in transition with the pair usually starting on the wings. Now at Hawthorn, she'll combine nicely with the likes of Kaitlyn Ashmore on the other wing and Aileen Gilroy across half back. Sheriff missed the end of the 2023 season due to a wrist injury but is expected to be firing come season 2024.

5. Aisling McCarthy (West Coast to Fremantle)

Kicking off the top five with Irish star Aisling McCarthy, who's crossing over from the Eagles where she spent four seasons at the club after starting her AFLW career at the Western Bulldogs. McCarthy is a strong midfielder who has a cracking goal sense, which fans have seen a number of times across her time at both West Coast and the Bulldogs. At the Dockers, she'll combine with the likes of Hayley Miller and Kiara Bowers in the Dockers midfield, which will no doubt be a dangerous combination come 2024. McCarthy was a consistent performer for West Coast, averaging 15.8 disposals in 2023 - something she'll be looking to bring to Fremantle in 2024.

Aisling McCarthy has crossed over from West Coast to Freo. James Worsfold/Getty Images

4. Maddi Gay (Melbourne to Essendon)

Maddi Gay will arrive at her third club in Essendon after spending time at both Carlton and Melbourne. Often flying under the radar at the Demons, Gay has been a consistent contributor for Melbourne since joining the club back in 2019. She'll bring that big-game experience to Essendon, having been a consistent performer in finals and other big occasions. Gay is also a versatile player who can play in the middle and win her side the ball or move down back to help stall momentum when it's going against her team, or even float up forward.

3. Montana McKinnion (Adelaide to Richmond)

Montana McKinnon is an up-and-coming ruck of the competition, whose best football is still ahead of her. Around the ground, McKinnon has proven to be a key marking target for the Crows across her 31 games. She's had experience of working with the likes of Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard at the Crows and now she'll work in the Tigers' midfield alongside Monique Conti, Sarah Hosking and hopefully a fit Ellie McKenzie in 2024. While the former Crow is good in the air, her work when the ball hits the ground is just as strong, so she'll be a perfect fit in the Richmond side next season.

2. Kirsty Lamb (Western Bulldogs to Port Adelaide)

One of the surprising moves of the trade period with the inaugural Bulldog making the move over to South Australia to don the teal in 2024 and beyond. Lamb will be a strong replacement for outgoing skipper and AFLW legend Erin Phillips in the midfield. Lamb is that in-and-under player that brings the pressure to almost every contest. In 2023, Lamb averaged 15 disposals 2.7 clearances and 5.4 tackles. Lamb can also float forward and hit the scoreboard, kicking seven goals this season and was crowned the Bulldogs' leading goal kicker. Not to mention the experience she'll bring to Port Adelaide, having played 67 games at the top level as well as having that premiership experience winning the flag with the Bulldogs back in 2018.

1. Libby Birch (Melbourne to North Melbourne)

Premiership Demon and Bulldog Libby Birch will continue her career at Arden Street which strengthens an already strong defensive end for North Melbourne. Adding Birch into the mix of Jasmine Ferguson and Sarah Wright will be a recipe for success. With Birch having taken the No. 1 forward at Melbourne, it'll give North Melbourne the flexibility to be able play around with match ups or potentially play one of the three spare. Not to mention, she's already got existing relationships with Emma Kearney, Jenna Bruton, and Kim Rennie after being apart of the 2018 premiership at the Western Bulldogs together.