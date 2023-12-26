Open Extended Reactions

Sam Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery from a bout of pneumonia but the Hawthorn coach will remain in a New York hospital for several more days.

Mitchell, 41, was travelling in the United States with his family when he started feeling ill last week.

He was admitted to New York University Hospital over the weekend and spent Christmas there, having been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Hawthorn chief executive Ashley Klein said the club has been in regular contact with the Mitchell family.

"Importantly, Sam is improving and recovering well," Klein said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club has been in regular contact with (Sam's wife) Lyndall, and we will obviously continue to provide support in any way we can.

"We would like to express our thanks to the NYU hospital and its medical team for their care and support."

Mitchell has a 15-30 record in his two seasons at the helm of Hawthorn since taking over from Alastair Clarkson.

He was a four-time premiership player with the Hawks before finishing his glittering 329-game playing career with West Coast in 2017.