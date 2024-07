Coleman Medal leaderboard for season 2024

Jake Michaels and Jarryd Barca react to reports ball tracking technology could soon be implemented in the AFL. (1:01)

Carlton's Charlie Curnow became the first back-to-back Coleman Medal winner since Josh Kennedy in 2015 and 2016 when he clinched last year's award with a tally of 78 goals. Can he do it again or will we see a new winner emerge in 2024?

Here's the full list of goal kickers in the 2024 home and away season:

After Round 17

46 - CHARLIE CURNOW (CARL)

43 - BEN KING (GC)

41 - JESSE HOGAN (GWS)

39 - HARRY MCKAY (CARL)

39 - JAKE WATERMAN (WCE)

35 - JOSH TRAECY (FRE)

33 - JEREMY CAMERON (GEE)

33 - KYLE LANGFORD (ESS)

32 - BAYLEY FRITSCH (MEL)

32 - JOEL AMARTEY (SYD)

32 - JAKE STRINGER (ESS)

32 - JOE DANIHER (BRIS)

31 - NICK LARKEY (NM)

31 - TYSON STENGLE (GEE)

28 - WILL HAYWARD (SYD)

28 - DARCY FOGARTY (ADE)

27 - JACK HIGGINS (STK)

27 - MITCH GEORGIADES (PA)

26 - IZAK RANKINE (ADE)

26 - DYLAN MOORE (HAW)

26 - CHAD WARNER (SYD)

26 - ERIC HIPWOOD (BRIS)

26 - TOM PAPLEY (SYD)