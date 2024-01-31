Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Melbourne's four-time club champion Clayton Oliver has returned to training with his AFL teammates after an extended period of leave to deal with personal issues.

Oliver's return on Wednesday comes after the ace midfielder battled injuries and medical problems last year, as well as facing questions over his off-field behaviour.

He hadn't trained with teammates since December 18 when he left a team camp in Lorne to deal with medical issues.

"Fundamentally it's just great to have Clayton back," Melbourne's football boss Alan Richardson said.

"And it's great to see him with a smile on his face and feeling better.

"He has done a lot of training himself.

"He's basically been in the hands of his medical team and that has gone really well for us. More importantly, it has gone well for Clayton."

Clayton Oliver played just 15 games in 2023. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Oliver is yet to return to full training.

"He'll still be doing ball work; but on the side, in the rehab group," Richardson said.

"We'll have to make sure we bring him up to speed from an educational point of view with any of the adjustments we have made to our game plan."

In January, Richardson released a statement saying Oliver "has personal issues that he has been dealing with".

Oliver's professionalism was repeatedly questioned in 2023 amid doubts over his future at Melbourne.