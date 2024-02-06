Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Collingwood chief executive Craig Kelly has slammed "sensationalist" reporting around Magpies defender Nathan Murphy returning to football after another concussion.

Murphy, 24, was cleared to continue his AFL career after suffering his most recent concussion during the Magpies' Grand Final win last September.

The premiership player was examined by the league's concussion panel and was ultimately given the green light last December to resume playing.

Kelly took exception to an opinion piece published in News Corp outlets on Monday, questioning if Collingwood and the AFL had done the right thing by allowing Murphy to return to the field.

The story came about after Murphy was assessed following another head knock while being tackled at training last month.

Murphy was cleared by doctors to finish off the session and has continued training since.

"For anyone to write an article that says we're not looking after our players and reports stuff (when) they haven't got all the information, they're not in the inner sanctum, is just wrong," Kelly said when Collingwood announced a charity shield match against Richmond for Foodbank on Tuesday.