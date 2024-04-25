The crew on Red Time discuss the current form of Harley Reid, along with the comparisons being made to fellow young gun Nick Daicos. (3:42)

Star Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury has become the first VFL/AFL player to reach 10,000 career possessions.

The dual premiership player brought up the milestone late in the first quarter of the Magpies' Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon at the MCG.

Scott Pendlebury recorded his 10,000th AFL disposal against the Bombers on Anzac Day, 2024. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pendlebury dished off a handball in Collingwood's defensive half to reach 10,000.

He entered his 390th career match needing just four touches to reach five figures after racking up 5000 handballs and 4996 kicks.

In his 19th season, the 36-year-old former captain remains an important part of Collingwood's bid to win back-to-back premierships for the club for the first time since 1935-36.