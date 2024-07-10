Open Extended Reactions

Sydney will appeal the AFL tribunal's decision to uphold Isaac Heeney's striking suspension as debate rages around Brownlow Medal eligibility criteria.

Heeney was unsuccessful in overturning his one-match ban for striking St Kilda's Jimmy Webster during a lengthy tribunal hearing on Tuesday night.

As it stands, the 28-year-old will miss the ladder-leading Swans' clash with North Melbourne on Saturday and is out of the running for the competition's highest individual honour.

But a successful appeal would mean Heeney is reinstated as one of the Brownlow favourites.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, who won the Brownlow two years ago, on Tuesday joined calls for a review of eligibility criteria.

"It's obviously been a rule since it (the Brownlow) started," Cripps said of suspended players being ruled ineligible.

"I feel like how we're protecting the head and little incidents, I feel like it's definitely a thing that needs to be reviewed at the end of the year.

"Because you'd hate to see someone like Isaac, if he did win, miss out on the chance.

"He's had a great year and he's a great player, and I feel like he plays the game the right way."

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin also backed calls for a review of Brownlow eligibility criteria.

"With all the things that we evolve in our game (like) the protection of the head, there's always flow-on effects," Goodwin said on Wednesday.

"This is potentially one of those flow-on effects where it's a little bit easier to get reported these days and get suspended.

"So are these things that we need to look at in the game, especially around eligibility for a Brownlow Medal?"

Sydney have several options to consider in their grounds for appeal in the Heeney case.

Under AFL rules, the Swans could argue there was an error of law during the tribunal hearing, that the decision was unreasonable, or that the classification of the offence or sanction imposed were manifestly excessive.

Club officials are confident they have one of the four covered but are keeping their cards close to their chest.