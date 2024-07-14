Rodney Eade says a series of decisions made by the Eagles have 'come back to bite them', after the club sacked Adam Simpson after an 11-year tenure. (1:31)

Eade: Eagles were 'in denial' about list, Simmo after flag (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Premiership coach Adam Simpson has received a standing ovation from West Coast fans and effusive praise from Chris Fagan during an emotional farewell at Optus Stadium.

Simpson, whose 11-year reign at West Coast was brought to an end last week, was presented to the crowd before Sunday's match against Brisbane.

Fans stood up and cheered for more than 15 seconds as Simpson acknowledged their support.

Adam Simpson speaks to the crowd ahead of West Coast's Round 8 match against Brisbane at Optus Stadium. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I'd just like to thank you guys for your support over the last 11 years," Simpson told the crowd.

"It's been an amazing run. We've had a lot of success -- how good was '18?

"But we've also had some hard times as well. I can't thank you guys enough and show enough appreciation. The last 12 months, you stuck by the boys, you stuck by me, you stuck by the club."

Simpson was hugged by Eagles players before tossing the coin for the match.

He then made his way into the stands to watch the match alongside former Test cricketer and current West Coast board member Justin Langer.

play 1:31 Eade: Eagles were 'in denial' about list, Simmo after flag Rodney Eade says a series of decisions made by the Eagles have 'come back to bite them', after the club sacked Adam Simpson after an 11-year tenure.

Members of West Coast's 2018 premiership side, including Port Adelaide star Willie Rioli, were also there to celebrate the day with Simpson.

Star defender Jeremy McGovern, who suffered a punctured lung and a broken rib against the Demons at the MCG last week, drove all the way back from Melbourne to be part of the big day.

McGovern wasn't allowed to fly due to the severity of his injuries.

Simpson's 242 games as West Coast coach was just one short of Mick Malthouse's mark.

West Coast players used the emotion of the day to push Brisbane all the way, with the Lions having to fight hard to secure the 13-point win.

"I saw him before the game, walked out and we shook hands," Brisbane coach Fagan said after the match.

"I've known him for a long time, worked with him at Hawthorn. He's done a super job for this football club.

"All good things come to an end, I suppose. The same thing will happen to me one day.

"We all know that as coaches. I just hope I work it out before someone gets me.

"He's been super. You could tell by the crowd reaction today how much he's loved."

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Fagan feels coaches deserve more praise for reaching significant milestones, given the cut-throat nature of the industry.

"We all end up getting the sack probably at some stage," he said.

"Certainly not many of us walk away.

"We celebrate 200-game milestones with players, and when their career is over we talk about what a great effort it was.

"Why don't we do that for coaches as well?

"You know, he (Simpson) is a 200-plus-game coach and that's hard to do in this competition.

"I have massive respect for him and I hope he's not lost to football ... because he's got a lot to offer."