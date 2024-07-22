Expert tips, best tips for Round 20 of the AFL

Following the controversial suspensions of Charlie Cameron and Toby Bedford this weekend, ESPN's Jake Michaels turned the blowtorch on the Match Review Office. (3:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome back, everyone! Round 20 of the 2024 AFL season is almost upon us. Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Round 20 is here and it gets underway at Marvel Stadium where Carlton hosts Port Adelaide. The Blues are back on the winners' list but their win against North wasn't too convincing, could a win against the Power give them the momentum they need heading into the pointy end of the season?

On Saturday night the Western Derby takes place between West Coast and Fremantle. Last time these two met the Eagles claimed what now looks like one of the upsets of the season, and will be hoping history repeats as their rivals continue their bid for a double chance come September.

On Sunday, Sydney are back at the SCG to take on the Western Bulldogs in a mouth-watering contest. Perhaps teams have started to work out the Swans in recent weeks, who have struggled to win a few close games now, and with the Doggies shocking the competition as of late, could this be three on the trot for Luke Beveridge's side?

This weekend's going to be big, but don't worry, we've got your back.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 7

Season total: 107

Certainty and why: It feels like an elimination final for Collingwood, who have plummeted to 13th on the ladder after a shocker against the Hawks. A loss to the Tigers just about ends their disappointing season, but I can't see it happening.

Upset and why: I know the Crows are at home, and I know they're coming off an inspirational road win, but how can Hawthorn -- who are 9-2 in their last 11 games -- not be favoured here? Crazy. Hawks to keep the momentum going.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Matt Walsh

Last week: 8

Season total: 107

Certainty and why: Fremantle won't lose to West Coast again, after inexplicably losing the first derby earlier in the year. Dockers to cruise home.

Upset and why: There are a few decent candidates this week, but the Giants are somehow outsiders this week against Melbourne. The Dees look cooked - I think the Giants will win.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 104

Certainty and why: The Eagles caused an upset in the first edition of the Derby this season, but I can't see history repeating with top four on the line for the Dockers.

Upset and why: The Suns aren't better than Brisbane, but they are undefeated at home and that has to count for something, right? I'd be surprised if the Giants start as the underdogs this week, too, but predict they'll have too much firepower for the Dees.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn