Reid cops plenty of boos in Freo's spiteful derby win

Open Extended Reactions

Harley Reid has officially stamped himself as the No.1 villain of Fremantle supporters on a night when the Dockers overcame a scare to post a 35-point win over West Coast.

Fremantle trailed a Reid-inspired West Coast by 19 points late in the second term of Saturday night's match before kicking eight consecutive goals to set up the 17.8 (110) to 11.9 (75) win.

The result lifted Fremantle (12-6-1) into third, just percentage behind the second-placed Lions.

Caleb Serong won his Glendinning-Allan medal as best afield after tallying 32 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal to go with 525m gained, while Josh Treacy, Michael Frederick and Tom Emmett kicked three goals apiece.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal for the Dockers. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Reid, just like he was in West Coast's shock 37-point win against Fremantle earlier this year, was the spark for the Eagles as last year's wooden spooners threatened another derby boilover.

The 19-year-old tallied a career-high 29 disposals and 10 clearances for the match, but it was his running battles with Fremantle's biggest stars that proved to be the most memorable part of a spiteful derby.

Reid and Andrew Brayshaw (36 disposals, one goal) took part in a particularly heated battle, with the pair going tit-for-tat throughout the match.

It didn't go unnoticed by the 56,536 predominantly-Dockers crowd, who booed Reid every time he got the ball or manhandled a Fremantle player.

Tempers threatened to boil over late in the third quarter when Reid took down Sam Switkowski off the ball.

Switkowski was given a free kick and duly converted, with a wild melee ensuing that is sure to attract plenty of fines.

Eagles veteran Elliot Yeo ensured Reid stayed out of the fracas by escorting him to the middle of the ground.

With Andrew Gaff's AFL career almost over, it seems the mantle of the most hated Eagle among Fremantle fans has now officially been passed to Reid.

The opening quarter was a bruising affair, with young Eagles midfielder Zane Trew lasting just five seconds before suffering a game-ending neck injury after colliding head-first into a teammate.

Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy looked wobbly late in the quarter after suffering two knocks to the head in the space of a minute.

Jack Petruccelle could be in trouble for the first hit, with the Eagles speedster running past and collecting a sliding Darcy with his hip.

Darcy took the free kick, but a minute later he was on his haunches following an accidental clash of heads with teammate Jordan Clark.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

The Fremantle ruckman was taken off the field and assessed -- both for the head knock and a shoulder injury -- with the Dockers clearing him to return for the start of the second term.

Fremantle dominated clearances 14-7 in the first quarter, but West Coast kicked five goals to three to open up a 13-point lead.

The spiteful nature of the clash continued in the second term, and Reid was in the thick of the action and loving it.

Frustrations got the better of Brayshaw late in the term, with the star midfielder bowling over Reid in brutal fashion after the Eagles young gun had disposed of the ball.

Two clutch 45m set shots from Dockers veteran Jaeger O'Meara -- including one on the half-time siren -- kept the margin at 13 points.

There were plenty of spotfires in the opening half, but it was nothing compared to the animosity displayed in the third quarter as Fremantle kicked 5.5 to 0.1 to take control of the contest.

Treacy kicked two goals for the term in a monster effort, and when he landed a 52m bomb to start the final quarter and then helped shepherd through an Emmett major, the margin was 33 points and it was as good as game over.