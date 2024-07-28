Bulldogs 'maintain the rage' against Swans in AFL upset

Open Extended Reactions

The Western Bulldogs' AFL finals hopes are well and truly alive after they beat Sydney by 39 points to surge into the top eight.

Holding the ladder-leading Swans to just one point in the first quarter, the Dogs led at every break to claim a comprehensive 12.15 (87) to 7.6 (48) win in windy conditions at the SCG.

Inside the top eight for the first time since round six, Luke Beveridge's side have usurped Essendon to sit eighth on the ladder with four rounds of the home-and-away season left.

"We're a different version of ourselves this year," Beveridge said.

"We've evolved throughout the course of the year into a team that's playing their roles extremely well.