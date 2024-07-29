Red Time's Jake Michaels and Jarryd Barca disagree on whether the AFL should remove the 'fairness' element in Brownlow Medal voting. (3:56)

Round 21 of the 2024 AFL season begins with a huge clash between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Marvel Stadium, 7:15pm (AEST)

Team news: A few Demons put their hands up after solid VFL performances at Casey, with Tom Sparrow (31 disposals and nine clearances) and Marty Hore (23, 11 marks and 12 intercepts) impressing, and Lachie Hunter getting through his return from injury unscathed. For the Dogs, Nick Coffield was subbed out of the side's win over Sydney after being crunched in a tackle, but he'll be fit to face the Dees on Friday.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $1.35, Demons $3.20

Optus Stadium, 8:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Liam Duggan has missed two weeks with concussion and will be a watch for selection this week. For the Suns, Sam Day (foot) and Touk Miller (wrist) are progressing well from their injuries and if they aren't back this week, they're expected to be pushing for a return in Round 22.

ESPN tip: Suns by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $2.80, Suns $1.44

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Richmond champion Dustin Martin is expected to feature for the Tigers this week after missing the past four games.

ESPN tip: Roos by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $1.65, Lions $2.25

GMHBA Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Gary Rohan was subbed out of last week's win against North Melbourne after a head clash and won't be suiting up, but Jhye Clark (24 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances) and Mitch Knevitt (27, nine, seven, and two goals) could earn a recall after dominant VFL showings.

ESPN tip: Cats by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.29, Crows $3.60

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: The Pies could make a few changes for Scott Pendlebury's 400th game. Beau McCreery (calf) and Jordan De Goey (groin) could both be available, while Nathan Kreuger is expected to be out of concussion protocols. For the Blues, Harry McKay (illness) will give Michael Voss' forward line a boost, while Blake Acres will also put his hand up for selection after being held out of Round 20.

ESPN tip: Blues by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Pies $2.60, Blues $1.50

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Sydney's key defender stocks have worsened after Lewis Melican was subbed out of last week's loss to the Bulldogs with a hamstring injury, but James Rowbottom (cheekbone) could return to face the Power.

ESPN tip: Swans by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.93, Swans $1.87

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Manuka Oval, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Hawks are flying, but there's a chance they'll be without Changkuoth Jiath after he came from the field late in the win over Adelaide with a shoulder injury. If he doesn't get up, it would be hard for Sam Mitchell to ignore Harry Morrison's VFL game from the weekend, his 33 disposals, nine clearances and a goal leading Box Hill to a win over Williamstown. Meanwhile, the Giants will be hoping Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) will be fit to return to the side.

ESPN tip: Giants by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.76, Hawks $2.07

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Essendon youngster Elijah Tsatas has continued to put his hand up for AFL selection after picking up 34 disposals and seven clearances in the VFL, but the club is bracing to be without Jordan Ridley after suffering a hip flexor strain against the Saints last week, with scans to confirm the extent of the injury.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.35, Dockers $1.58

Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: In good news for Brisbane, Harris Andrews is expected to make a full recovery from concussion this week and should return to face the Saints, as the club looks to solidify its spot in the top two.

ESPN tip: Lions by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.50, Lions $1.53