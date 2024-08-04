Flag-favourite Lions put St Kilda to the sword

Open Extended Reactions

Explosive forward Cam Rayner has starred as the Brisbane Lions underlined their new-found AFL premiership favouritism with an 85-point thumping of St Kilda.

Rayner was outstanding with three goals from 22 disposals in his side's dominant 19.10 (124) to 5.9 (39) victory, which was never in doubt at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Brownlow Medal fancy Lachie Neale (33 disposals, 13 clearances) and Joe Daniher (four goals) also shone as Brisbane extended their winning streak to nine matches.

Coupled with Sydney's poor form continuing in a humbling defeat to Port Adelaide, the result has meant Chris Fagan's side has leapfrogged the ladder leaders in premiership betting markets.

The Lions (13-6-1) sit second on the ladder, just two points behind the Swans with three rounds left before the finals.

Is the 2024 premiership now Brisbane's to lose? Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

And they have all the momentum of a side ready to shake up September following last year's agonising four-point grand final defeat to Collingwood and a slow 2-5 start to 2024.

"I"m too scared to feel it, to be honest," Fagan said.

"The way the competition's been this year, things can change really quickly.

"We just keep our heads down and keep working hard.

"We're getting some momentum, I guess, and getting some confidence from it - but we've just got to stay grounded."

Brisbane had winners everywhere in a well-rounded team display against St Kilda, with Hugh McCluggage (28 disposals), Dayne Zorko (26) and Josh Dunkley (20) racking up plenty of touches.

Oscar McInerney was influential in the ruck, helping Brisbane to a 48-27 clearance advantage, while the visitors also dominated contested possession (138-97) and inside-50s (56-39).

Zac Bailey matched Rayner's tally of three goals and Lions co-captain Harris Andrews returned from a week out with concussion to lead a watertight defensive unit.

It was St Kilda's lowest score against Brisbane and their equal-lowest against any side since Ross Lyon returned as coach last year.

Eric Hipwood (groin soreness) was a late withdrawal before the bounce but two goals from Logan Morris helped Brisbane build a handy 4.0 to 1.3 buffer by quarter-time.

The Lions flexed their considerable muscle in the second term as Rayner shook his hips and snapped a brilliant goal - one of five unanswered majors to the visitors heading into half-time.

St Kilda subbed out Riley Bonner for Paddy Dow at the main break but the tactical tweak made little difference as Brisbane's dominance continued in the second half.

Charlie Cameron was taken out of the game at three-quarter time and substitute Bruce Reville got in on the action, snapping a goal with his first kick early in the final term.

Jack Sinclair (30 disposals) and Mattaes Phillipou (24) never stopped trying for St Kilda in their heaviest defeat of Lyon's second stint as coach so far.

Lyon quipped the Saints' biggest injury concern out of the match related to "damaged self-image".

"They just sat us on our arse and were too good for us," he said.

"That's the level, so we need to get better."