Late Gulden goal seals Swans' comeback against Pies

A late Errol Gulden goal has launched Sydney to a thrilling three-point win over Collingwood to snap the Swans' three-game AFL losing streak.

After trailing at every break, the Swans dug deep and surged to life in the final term in front of 37,584 fans to scrape together a 13.11 (89) to 12.14 (86) victory at the SCG on Friday night.

A 21-point three-quarter time deficit was quickly shaved to two points in 10 minutes courtesy of goals from Will Hayward (three goals), Logan McDonald, Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney, before Gulden kicked the match-winner.

It marked the league-leading Swans' first win since round 18, and marked a swift response to their 112-point loss at Port Adelaide last Saturday.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Meanwhile, 11th-placed Collingwood's premiership defence is almost certainly over.

Craig McRae's side, who sit outside the top eight by four points, must defeat premiership favourites Brisbane and 11th-placed Melbourne to keep their finals hopes alive but other results will need to fall their way.

Warner (two goals, 33 touches) was outstanding for the Swans, while Heeney (one, 32) produced an electric fourth-quarter performance to haul his side over the line.

A Hayward goal got the Swans' machine humming early in the first quarter, courtesy of a free kick from Collingwood's milestone man Jeremy Howe in his 250th match, for tackling without possession.

But the Magpies responded with five of the last six goals of the term to lead by 13 points at the first break and condemn the Swans to their 13th first-quarter defeat of the season.

Luke Parker helped put Sydney ahead with his second of the night to ignite a three-goal chain in the opening 10 minutes of the second term.

Collingwood forward Beau McCreery rebuilt the Magpies' lead with their only goal of the quarter, earning a three-point buffer at halftime.

Bobby Hill then extended their advantage to 21 points with two goals within 10 minutes in the third term, before Sydney flicked the switch in the final quarter.

Pies veteran Steele Sidebottom wound back the clock with an impressive midfield display, collecting 21 touches, 10 contested possessions and six clearances.

Nick Daicos faced close attention from Sydney tagger James Jordon all night but managed to shine with 25 disposals and seven clearances.

Meanwhile, Collingwood's Lachie Schultz could be in trouble for a dump tackle on Heeney that left the Sydney star dazed in the first quarter.