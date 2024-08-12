Expert tips, best tips for Round 23 of the AFL

Welcome back, everyone!
We are edging closer and closer to finals, and with only two rounds left in the regular season -- and with the top eight still not complete -- this weekend is going to be big, but don't worry, we've got your back.
Round 23 kicks off at Marvel Stadium where the Bombers will take on the Swans. When these two sides play it always ends up being a classic without fail. The Bombers need to win this week to give their faithful some hope that their finals win drought will be broken. Despite winning last week, the Swans will still want to prove that they are in fact back and a strong win helps build their momentum for September.
On Saturday night footy fans are treated to a Showdown in the 'City of Churches', Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows going head to head for the city's bragging rights. The Power have been in some great form in recent weeks and have jumped into second position. Although, this game could be a banana peel. The Crows really have nothing to lose, much like how they were last weekend against the Bulldogs, and with their season done and dusted, there is no better feeling then finishing it on a high.
The round will end at Optus Stadium as West Coast host Carlton. The Blues are desperate for a win, and after such a strong start to the season have now slipped out of the top eight, with fears of missing the finals. Some might see it as a good omen they are playing a 16th-placed Eagles outfit, however, they seem to be adjusting well to new coach Jarrad Schofield and after being endorsed by the skipper, could another win to his coaching tenure help him in securing the job for good?
Good luck this Weekend to all tippers and may the footy Gods be with you.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Last week: 3
Season total: 121
Certainty and why: The Hawks are flying, the Tigers are not. There's no way this game is close. Hawthorn by 55 points.
Upset and why: Anything can happen in a Showdown. We know that. And after last week's stirring win over the in-form Bulldogs, the Crows will feel confident they can knock off their cross-town rival.
Tips for the week:
Essendon vs. Sydney
Gold Coast vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide
St Kilda vs. Geelong
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
Hawthorn vs. Richmond
West Coast vs. Carlton
Matt Walsh
Last week: 3
Season total: 121
Certainty and why: Nothing surer than the Bulldogs playing a blinder after a down game. They'll beat North.
Upset and why: My tipping has been really poor, so I'm sticking with the favourites this week, however the Eagles at home over the decimated Blues? It's a chance...
Tips for the week:
Essendon vs. Sydney
Gold Coast vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide
St Kilda vs. Geelong
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
Hawthorn vs. Richmond
West Coast vs. Carlton
Jarryd Barca
Last week: 3
Season total: 118
Certainty and why: The Bulldogs and Hawthorn should both be able to win easily. But I've said that about most of my 'certainties' this year, and I'm tipping poorly, so...
Upset and why: I've got the Crows toppling their arch rivals in the Showdown this week as an upset. With finals out of the equation, this is their grand final, and I do not for a second believe they're as bad as their ladder position suggests anyway.
Tips for the week:
Essendon vs. Sydney
Gold Coast vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide
St Kilda vs. Geelong
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
Hawthorn vs. Richmond
West Coast vs. Carlton