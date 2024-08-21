Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide will appeal the five-game suspension given to star defender Dan Houston.

Houston was banned by the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night for rough conduct for his bump which knocked out Adelaide's Izak Rankine during last Saturday night's game.

The Power on Wednesday confirmed they would appeal the suspension, without detailing their reasoning.

"Houston was cited by the match review officer for rough conduct on Adelaide's Izak Rankine during the third quarter of Saturday's Showdown," Port said in a statement.

"The incident was classified as careless conduct and severe impact with high contact.

"The appeal is expected to take place on Thursday, with the AFL to communicate exact timings soon."

At the tribunal hearing, Port and Houston didn't challenge the offence's classification as rough conduct but sought to reduce the severity of the penalty.

Dan Houston will miss five weeks. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I regret my decision to bump Izak and I'm very sorry for the injury my decision caused," Houston told the hearing.

"I never meant to hurt Izak, let alone concuss him.

"I don't know why I didn't tackle. In the past this has been my first instinct.

"I don't know why I decided to bump because I can't remember making that decision because it all happened so quickly."

Port's lawyer Ben Krupka said a three-match ban would be appropriate given Houston had never previously been suspended across 168 AFL games and 18 SANFL games.

Krupka argued Houston did not directly strike Rankine's head with his shoulder, rather the Crow player's concussion was a result of either the effect of whiplash or from secondary impact when his head hit the ground.

But the AFL's counsel Lisa Hannon KC said Houston did make contact with the top of Rankine's shoulder and neck.

Additionally, club medical records showed Rankine suffered an injury to his shoulder's AC joint as a result of the bump, as well as a concussion.

Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson KC said Houston had breached his duty of care to Rankine.

"The carelessness was significant, the impact was severe, and the consequences for Rankine were evident," Gleeson said.

Houston's suspension rules him out for the remainder of Port's season, regardless of how far the club progresses in the looming finals series.

The Power hold second spot ahead of their last home-and-away game against Fremantle on Sunday.

Should Port advance to the grand final by any route in the playoffs, Houston would remain banned.

The All Australian backman's future at Alberton beyond this season remains uncertain with Houston believed to considering offers from rival clubs to return to his native Melbourne.