Pickett set for ban as lightning halts Magpies' win

Open Extended Reactions

Exciting Melbourne forward Kysaiah Pickett is set to miss the start of a season for a second-straight year after finding himself in trouble as the Demons lost to Collingwood by 46 points in a match delayed by lightning.

Magpies captain Darcy Moore was subbed out with concussion after being collected high by Pickett, a repeat offender when it comes to clumsy bumps, during the second quarter at the MCG on Friday night.

Collingwood enforcer Brayden Maynard, loudly booed by Demons supporters every time he touched the ball in a reminder of his infamous incident with Angus Brayshaw, immediately remonstrated fiercely with Pickett.

Pickett missed Melbourne's first game of this season after being banned for a high bump on Patrick Cripps in last year's semifinal loss to Carlton.

The 23-year-old also sat out one game after running into Adelaide's Jake Soligo in Gather Round.

Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos likely earned himself another three votes on Brownlow Medal night, inspiring the Magpies to a 27-point lead at quarter-time. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

It was one last frustrating incident to end a difficult season for Melbourne, on and off the field.

The last quarter ran for an extraordinary 65 minutes after play was stopped for 40 minutes due to lightning.

Rain began falling heavily early in the fourth term, but a strong lightning flash nearby was a cause for concern for the AFL officials on the bench.

Play continued for a further five minutes until players were forced off with Collingwood 41 points ahead, before the Magpies eventually took out the match 15.13 (103) to 8.9 (57).

It was the second match at the MCG delayed by lightning this year, with Hawthorn and Geelong forced to the change rooms in the last quarter of their Easter Monday blockbuster.

The Demons have an uncanny knack of being involved in interrupted games, including a lightning strike against West Coast in 2021, and when the lights went out against Brisbane at the Gabba last year.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos likely earned himself another three votes on Brownlow Medal night, inspiring the Magpies to a 27-point lead at quarter-time.

The 21-year-old ran riot to finish with 40 possessions and two goals as Collingwood's premiership defence came to an end in what was mostly a low-key dead-rubber.

Daicos might have already secured his first Brownlow Medal before round 24, but this performance should keep him near the front of the count.

He is second favourite to claim the AFL's highest individual honour, just behind Cripps.

However, Daicos is going to have some stiff competition from older brother Josh, who also collected 40 touches

Melbourne were already out of finals contention before the match started, while Collingwood were only a slight mathematical chance, having to smash the Demons by at least 100 points and rely on St Kilda shocking Carlton by a fanciful margin.

Both teams gave a guard of honour for umpire Ray Chamberlain, who is retiring at season's end.