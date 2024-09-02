Expert tips, best tips for Week 1 of AFL finals

Red Time's Jake Michaels and Jarryd Barca discuss whether clubs should have more control when contracted players request trades in the middle of long contracts. (3:21)

Welcome back, everyone! Week 1 of the 2024 AFL Finals series is upon us. Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The time has arrived, it is what all 18 teams strive for but only eight teams make. Finals are upon us and it looks to be one of the best yet.

Thursday night footy is back in Adelaide, as the Power host Geelong in the first qualifying final. Port are very much the talk of the town at the moment, while the Cats are coming off a much-needed ego boost against the Eagles. The stakes are high for both, but could Port Adelaide's finals record hinder them? Can the Cats use their experience to their advantage?

On Friday night, two of the most exciting teams come face to face in an elimination final at the MCG. Despite sitting seventh, many believe Hawthorn can go all the way; they are one of the most in-form teams in the competition, but who stands in their way is the 'Rolls-Royce' -- Marcus Bontempelli and a very tall forward line. Not many people at the start of the year had these teams making the eight, now both look like they can make a Grand Final, but only one gets through.

On Saturday afternoon we are treated to the 'Battle of the Bridge'. The Sydney Swans have got the better of GWS in the regular season this year, however, the Giants are 3-0 against the Swans in finals over the years. There is a lot to play for in this one, a home final in Sydney but also bragging rights. The Swans have struggled with their starts, can the 'Orange Tsunami' blow them away in the first quarter?

After a whirlwind of emotions in Round 24, Carlton is playing finals football but a tough task awaits, and that's playing Brisbane at the Gabba in an elimination final. The Lions would be disappointed with the ending of their season after losing a top four spot, while the Blues are coming off the back of a close loss to the Saints but will regain plenty of stars. When these two face off it's always a spectacle. Will Brisbane's form in front of goal cost them? Can someone else step up other than Patrick Cripps to get Carlton over the line?

This weekend's going to be big, but don't worry, we've got your back.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 6

Season total: 132

Certainty and why: I haven't believed in Geelong all year and I'm not about to start now. Port Adelaide is a superior team and will make the most of their home final. I'm picking them by 28 points.

Upset and why: The Carlton team that played both West Coast and St Kilda to close the home and away season will look drastically different when they take on Brisbane. The Blues are set to welcome back a number of key players and we could see six or seven changes made. As far as I'm concerned, this game is a true 50-50.

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Matt Walsh

Last week: 7

Season total: 134

Certainty and why: I think the Blues have been in poor form, and bringing in too many changes (and potentially underdone players) is a recipe for disaster. Lions at home.

Upset and why: I've tossed up tipping the Dogs and Hawks at different points, but the Hawks, if they can maintain the energy and momentum, could pull off an upset.

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 8

Season total: 130

Certainty and why: There's hardly a certainty in finals time, but as much as I still don't believe in Port Adelaide, I don't think the Cats are much better. Power at home.

Upset and why: Player for player, Carlton is the better team going into this with all their inclusions, and the Lions' form lately has also been a little suspect, so I smell an upset at the Gabba. Give me GWS against the Swans, too. I rated the Blues and Giants as the two best lists going into the season, so I have no choice but to stick with them, right?

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Carlton