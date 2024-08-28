Open Extended Reactions

Former AFL player and coach Rodney Eade has blasted West Coast's latest "lamentable" season, claiming the players aren't fit enough and don't care.

The Eagles won five games and finished the year in 16th place -- two rungs higher than they managed 12 months ago -- but haven't changed one iota in the eyes of Eade.

"I don't think they were much better, if any better, than North Melbourne and Richmond," Eade said on the Footyology podcast. "Some of their efforts were lamentable. Last week, they were 100 points down at halftime. Their last couple of weeks ... just deplorable.

"I don't know if their players care enough. I don't think they trained hard enough. I don't think they're fit enough. I don't think they work hard enough in a game. They don't work for each other. Standards aren't good enough. It's been a really poor season masked by the fact they've won five games.

Harley Reid looks dejected after a West Coast loss to Fremantle. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Because they had a few more veterans who were able to, every now and then, play well to get a victory, that's the only difference between them, North Melbourne and Richmond. They've got some real challenges."

Eade also turned his focus to first-year sensation and last year's No. 1 draft pick Harley Reid, saying the way he played in 2024 "wasn't good enough" for a club looking to turn its fortunes around.

"He needs to be coached. He's still playing school footy. He's taking them all on and not feeding the ball to the best option," Eade said of Reid. "There were four or five opportunities at the weekend where they could have scored goals and he just wanted to showcase his don't argue.

"He's got to learn good habits from a young age. If he gets in a situation and he plays like that until he's 22 or 23, he won't change. He needs to change now. And they need to change that. It will make him a better player."