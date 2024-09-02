Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood's Tarni White has copped a three-match ban for her late bump that concussed Sydney's Maddy Collier and sparked a big melee.

Collier was flattened by White after kicking the ball from half-back during Sydney's 15-point win over Collingwood on Friday night.

The third-quarter incident enraged Swans players, with a melee ensuing.

Tensions were further heightened following an accidental clash of heads between two players just moments later.

White's bump was classified as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, drawing a three-match ban.

Maddy Collier of the Swans is helped from the field after a bump from Collingwood's Tarni White Photo by Brendon Thorne/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Unless White overturns or reduces the suspension at the AFL Tribunal, she will miss games against Hawthorn, Brisbane and West Coast.

Chloe Molloy from the Sydney Swans can escape with a $250 fine for a first-quarter striking incident in the same match.

North Melbourne's Alice O'Loughlin was offered a one-match ban for her dump tackle on Brisbane's Shannon Campbell.

And Essendon's Ellyse Gamble also copped a one-match ban for a rough-conduct incident against Fremantle recruit Aisling McCarthy.