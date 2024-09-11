Expert tips, best tips for Round 3 of the AFLW

The ESPN Footy Podcast crew say that Isaac Heeny has been robbed of Mark of the Year after his spectacular grab against the Giants, and that such awards should be inclusive of finals. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 3 of AFLW Season 9 is almost upon us, with some huge clashes on the horizon as clubs continue to jostle for positions in the top eight.

The winless Bulldogs host Daisy Pearce's West Coast Eagles to kick off the round, with blockbusters including Brisbane vs. Collingwood, Melbourne vs. North Melbourne, and an early top-of-the-table clash between Adelaide and Hawthorn to feature.

Feeling overwhelmed? Don't worry, we've got your back.

EXPERT TIPS:

Isadora McLeay

Certainty and why: Brisbane playing at home against the Magpies is almost definite. After this game it will prove why the Lions should always be your premiership prediction.

Upset and why: Ellie Blackburn will put on a masterclass and deliver the Bulldogs their first win of the year against the Eagles.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. Geelong

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

Essendon vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Certainty and why: The Pies are absolutely decimated, so the Lions at home should get it done.

Upset and why: Both the Giants and Swans are outsiders this week, but I'll back the home team in both clashes.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. Geelong

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

Essendon vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Elsa Brown (Western Bulldogs)

Certainty and why: Alice Edmonds to stake an early claim on the All-Australian ruck position with a dominant display against the Eagles.

Upset and why: North to cause back-to-back defeats to the Dees at Casey Fields.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. Geelong

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

Essendon vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Certainty and why: The depleted Pies are going to find this one really, really tough. Lock in the Lions at home.

Upset and why: While I'm tipping the Tigers, I think they're fairly evenly matched with the Swans who will be without superstar Chloe Molloy in a massive blow. Are the Ross better than the Dees? I think clearly, but Casey Fields is a tricky ground to play at and the conditions could make this one close, too.

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. Geelong

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

Essendon vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Thomas

Certainty and why: It's never wise to back against any Pies outfit, but I fear the Lions at Brighton Homes Arena may just be a bridge too far. Expect Brisbane to add another to the win column on Friday night.

Upset and why: Despite a tough loss to the frightening Hawks in Round 1, the Blues came away with a stirring, yet dubious, one-point win over the Suns. The Cats may be scary at their best, but the Blues playing at Ikon Park are more than capable of pulling out the victory.

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. Geelong

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

Essendon vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast