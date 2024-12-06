Open Extended Reactions

Inaugural Demon Lily Mithen has been traded to Gold Coast as part of a six-club AFLW mega deal, but Tayla Harris is still yet to get her wish to join Hawthorn.

The Demons received picks No.2 and No.20 from Gold Coast as part of the deal to send Mithen to the Suns.

Adelaide, Collingwood, Geelong and Richmond were also part of the deal, but Mithen was the only player involved, with the rest of the swaps merely involving picks.

Lily Mithen is now a Sun. Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Melbourne part ways with picks No.10, 28 and 46, while Gold Coast sent pick No.38 to Richmond.

Along with Mithen, Gold Coast receive pick 19 from Collingwood, pick 27 from Geelong, pick 30 from Richmond and pick 46 from Melbourne.

It was expected that Melbourne forward Harris would be a key plank of the six-club deal, but she was left out and is now a chance to stay at the Demons.

Mithen played 82 games for Melbourne, and her experience will be a vital boost for Gold Coast.

"This club has meant the world to me for the last nine years. It has been my second home, and has been my favourite place to be," the 26-year-old said in a statement.

"I have been so fortunate to spend my time at the Melbourne Football Club alongside the most amazing people who have and will continue to support me as well as inspire me."

In other trade news, West Coast landed emerging ruck Liz McGrath after reaching a deal with North Melbourne.

The Eagles received McGrath and pick No.54 in exchange for pick No.42.

Standing at 184cm tall, McGrath made her AFLW debut in 2022 with Port Adelaide.

The now 26-year-old played three games for the Power, after making her debut in round one of season seven against West Coast at Mineral Resources Park.

McGrath returned to the Roos ahead of the 2023 season, but was unable to break into the senior AFLW side behind two dominant rucks in Kim Rennie and Emma King.