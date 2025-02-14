Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett has told coach Simon Goodwin he's homesick, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be linking up with Fremantle at the end of this year.

Pickett, who was born in South Australia but raised in Western Australia, is being heavily linked with a trade to Fremantle at the end of the season.

There's rumours Pickett has even been texting some Dockers players to tell them of his interest to come.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal for the Demons. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But given Pickett is contracted to Melbourne until the end of 2027, a move to Fremantle is by no means guaranteed.

Pickett arrived in Perth this week ahead of the Indigenous All Stars clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old said he was loving his time at the Demons, but has told Goodwin about his homesickness.

"Being away in Melbourne, there's always a bit of homesickness, but I'm still contracted and I still have to do my time there," Pickett told reporters.

"We always have open and honest conversations. To be able to express myself and express my homesickness as a part of that relationship means we're pretty close."

Pickett downplayed any contact he may have had with Fremantle players.

"I have friends. I'm allowed to talk to them I guess," he said.

"I'm contracted at Melbourne. I'm having fun there and I love it at the club."

Pickett is thrilled to be part of a star-studded Indigenous All Stars squad that will be playing for the first time since 2015.

Players and fans alike are calling for the game to be played more often, and Pickett has enjoyed the experience so far.

"I think that's the best thing about these camps, giving back to the community and trying to inspire the next generation," he said.