Richmond's No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor has entered concussion protocols after a nasty collision in the dying stages of the AFL pre-season hit-out against West Coast.

Lalor appeared to hit his head and neck when pushed into Eagles trialist Sandy Brock in a marking contest at Mineral Resources Park on Monday.

The 18-year-old was assessed by medical staff as he lay on the ground for about a minute before walking off the field.

Lalor, who kicked two goals as a shining light for the Tigers, was tested for concussion immediately after the match.

"He's got a bit of a sore jaw at the moment, so he's currently in concussion protocols," Richmond head of development Sam Lonergan told reporters.

"We'll just wait and see what that looks like and then hopefully find out pretty quickly over the next 24 hours.

Sam Lalor of the Tigers lays injured after a contest during match simulation against the Eagles. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"He was great today. He played a little bit in the midfield and spent some time forward, which was fantastic, and contributed in both areas of the ground."

Despite Lalor's head knock, Lonergan was hopeful the young gun would make his AFL debut when Richmond take on Carlton in round one.

"I suspect that he'll be ready regardless," Lonergan said.

"We'll just have to wait and see what happens with the concussion protocols."

Lalor has been likened to retired Richmond legend Dustin Martin and has been earmarked for a similar midfield-forward role.

"Sam comes from a cricket background and this is his first real look at a pre-season, so we need to manage his load and find out what he's capable of doing," Lonergan said.

"If it's more and he can spend more time in the midfield, we'll absolutely explore that.

"But if it's less, then we'll just keep working with him, particularly over this next 12 months, until his body physically adapts to the challenges of AFL football."

Earlier on Monday, Lalor kicked the Tigers' first goal with a set shot in an even first period of three.

But it was all West Coast after that, as Tyler Brockman snared three majors in a comfortable 10.2 (62) to 4.2 (26) victory for the home side.

Tyrell Dewar almost pulled in a spectacular mark on an opponent's shoulders and provided a highlight with a superb goal on the run from 50 metres.

Former Carlton forward Matt Owies kicked his first goal for West Coast, while ex-Tigers Jack Graham and Liam Baker also lined up in Eagles colours for the first time.

West Coast captain Oscar Allen finished with two goals.