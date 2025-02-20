Richmond's No. 1 pick Sam Lalor pulled up sore after a marking contest in the Tigers' match simulation against West Coast. (0:27)

Brisbane's premiership hero Will Ashcroft could become the first AFL player sanctioned this year after clashing with Gold Coast's Matt Rowell in match simulation.

Ashcroft, who won the Norm Smith medal as best afield in Brisbane's grand final triumph last season, struck Rowell with an elbow during Thursday night's three-club session on the Gold Coast.

Rowell nudged Ashcroft in the back as the ball trickled over a boundary line during the second of three games featuring the Queensland clubs and Collingwood.

Will Ashcroft gave away a free kick to Matt Rowell for this incident in the pre-season match sim.

Ashcroft, with his back to Rowell, landed a short jab with his right elbow to Rowell's chest which momentarily stunned the Sun.

Rowell hunched over after the blow but, after being given a free kick, continued playing.

While Aschcroft's act had low impact, it will be scrutinised by the AFL's match review officer Michael Christian.

The incident came in the middle fixture of unofficial match simulation - three games played over two 25-minute periods.

In the first fixture, Brisbane prevailed 5.9 (39) to Collingwood's 4.2 (26).

The Magpies unveiled prized recruits Dan Houston, who left Port Adelaide, and Harry Perryman, who departed GWS in search of more midfield minutes.

Perryman, who played mainly in defence for the Giants, was instantly deployed in the centre square but was relatively quiet, as was Houston at halfback.

Brisbane's dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale and Collingwood star Nick Daicos were prominent ball-winners and kicked a goal each.

The Lions' academy graduate Ty Gallop, who was pick 42 at last year's national draft when Brisbane matched a Geelong bid, impressed with a snapped early goal and finished with two majors.

Brisbane then played Gold Coast in a spirited clash, with Ashcroft's younger brother Levi, making his unofficial debut, felled after disposal by Gold Coast's Ben Long, prompting remonstration from the Lions.

Levi Ashcroft was later crunched by the Suns' Leo Lombard, who left the field with a suspected right shoulder dislocation after the collision.

Lombard opted to bump Ashcroft and was slightly late in contact as the Lion cub dished off a handball.

The Suns, featuring former Magpie John Noble but without ex-Richmond star Daniel Rioli because of a knee injury, beat the Lions 7.4 (46) to 6.1 (37).

Gold Goast then played Collingwood and the home side rounded out their evening with an 8.2 (50) to 5.2 (32) victory.