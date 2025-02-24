Richmond's No. 1 pick Sam Lalor pulled up sore after a marking contest in the Tigers' match simulation against West Coast. (0:27)

Hawthorn captain James Sicily expects to spend more time playing forward in 2025, hinting on the eve of the new AFL season that Sam Mitchell won't be afraid to flick the magnets around week to week.

Sicily, who excelled as a goal kicker in his junior days, has been one of the competition's premier key backs for half a decade, winning the Hawks' best and fairest in 2022 and earning his maiden All-Australian selection the following year.

Last season, Sicily spent 93% of his time playing as a defender, but was swung forward at various stages. He kicked two of the last three goals to lift the Hawks over the Dockers in Round 19, booted another two fourth-quarter goals against the Crows in Round 21, before famously hitting the post with a late set shot in Hawthorn's narrow semifinal loss to Port Adelaide.

But the off-season recruitment of experienced key defensive pillars Tom Barrass and Josh Battle may have just opened the door for Sicily to be deployed in the front half with greater regularity in season 2025.

"I think I'm one of a few players in our team that are excited by the fact we can play some different positions now," Sicily told ESPN during the AFL's captain's day. "I think I'll definitely go forward at stages, whether that's in-quarter, or for a half, or I [might] start the game forward. It will just really depend on the opposition and how it looks like match-up to match-up.

James Sicily expects to play more as a forward in 2025. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"Predominantly, I will play backline, and if I can't get a kick then it's exciting to know that there are some changes that can be made."

Sicily also revealed teammates Blake Hardwick and Josh Weddle would also be shuffled around, when needed.

Hardwick was another Hawk that impressed when thrown forward last season, notably kicking four second-half goals against the Magpies during Gather Round as well as a bag of five against the Power in Round 11. Speedster Weddle is someone who would likely be offered more midfield opportunity.

Hawthorn begins its season against Sydney at the SCG during the AFL's Opening Round next week.