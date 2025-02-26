Richmond's No. 1 pick Sam Lalor pulled up sore after a marking contest in the Tigers' match simulation against West Coast. (0:27)

Superstar Nick Daicos stole the show but Collingwood relished exciting performances from their recruits in a thumping 83-point AFL pre-season win over Richmond.

The Magpies started fast at Ikon Park, kicking six of the first seven goals, and posted a 21.6 (132) to 6.13 (49) win in front of 7812 fans in Wednesday night's Charity Shield match.

Newly minted vice-captain Daicos was best on ground in Collingwood's last hitout before next Sunday's opening-round clash with GWS.

He looked concerned over his left knee late in the second term but played on.