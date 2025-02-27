Starcevich concussed as Crows beat Lions in AFL

Richmond's No. 1 pick Sam Lalor pulled up sore after a marking contest in the Tigers' match simulation against West Coast. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Premiership defender Brandon Starcevich will miss Brisbane's AFL season opener against Geelong after he was concussed in their three-point loss to Adelaide.

Starcevich went to ground in the second term of the pre-season clash on Thursday night at Brighton Homes Arena after he was pushed into a marking contest by opponent Daniel Curtin.

It comes a few days after the AFL took no action against West Coast player Reuben Ginbey for an incident where he pushed Richmond's No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor.

The Tigers youngster suffered heavy contact and was left with concussion and a jaw fracture.

"It was an unfortunate incident - he obviously got pushed into contact - not much you can do about it," Lions assistant coach Stuart Dew said of Starcevich's injury.

Isaac Cumming of the Crows attempts to break away from the Lions defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I'm sure it will be looked at... I don't think there's any malice in it, they are just trying to contest the ball.

"Sometimes players are going to get it wrong."

The Crows need a strong opening more than most and their recruits shone as they came back in the last quarter for the 14.13 (97) to 13.16 (94) win.

Former GWS players James Peatling and Isaac Cumming, new vice-captain Alex Neal-Bullen and youngster Sid Draper all were prominent for Adelaide.

The Lions led by 22 points midway through the last term in humid conditions before Adelaide kicked the last four goals.

Captain Jordan Dawson's goal put the Crows in front with less than four minutes left, before Cam Rayner and Jaspa Fletcher missed set shots for the Lions.

Adelaide slumped badly last season to 15th place, never recovering from a 0-4 start. They have abandoned any talk about finals and the public focus is on their round-one home clash against St Kilda on March 16.

While it was only the pre-season, beating the premiers and seeing so many good signs from their new players are important boosts for Adelaide.

It was also significant that they won a tight game - even if Brisbane blew two very gettable late chances - given the Crows lost six games last season by less than two goals.

Peatling had 13 contested possessions in the midfield and Cumming kicked a goal in the last term, while Neal-Bullen had seven inside 50s among his 20 possessions.

Draper, taken at No.4 last year in the national draft, showed he is ready for round one by coming on in the second half and racking up five clearances among his 14 disposals.

Brisbane star Lachie Neale dominated, with 30 disposals and 10 clearances.

One of the keys to the Lions' premiership defence will be life up forward after Joe Daniher's retirement.

Fellow key forward Eric Hipwood returned for the first time in the pre-season and kicked two goals.

Small forward Kai Lohmann started the game with a couple of spectacular marks as Brisbane took control early, leading by 14 points at quarter time.

But the Crows steadied immediately and scores were level at the main break.

Levi Ashcroft, the younger brother of Norm Smith Medallist Will, showed impressive forward craft with his goal in the last quarter and he also is primed for a round-one debut.