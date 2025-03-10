AFL injury list: Every team's casualties for season 2025

Stay across all of the latest AFL injury news, suspensions, timetables, and expected return dates for the 2025 season with our comprehensive club-by-club list.
This injury list will be updated every Tuesday throughout the season.
Adelaide Crows
Chayce JONES (shoulder) - Expected to return Round 2
Mark KEANE (hip) - Test for Round 1
Max MICHALANNEY (thumb) - Test or Round 1
Brodie SMITH (suspension) - Available to return Round 2
Kieran STRACHAN (foot) - Season
Brisbane Lions
Keidean COLEMAN (knee) - TBC
Tom DOEDEE (knee) - Expected to return early/mid-season
Darcy GARDINER (knee) - Expected to return Round 1-2
Luke LLOYD (back) - Expected to return Round 4-5
Lincoln MCCARTHY (knee) - Season
Carlton
Ben CAMPOREALE (ankle) - Expected to return Round 2
Alex CINCOTTA (hip) - TBC
Charlie CURNOW (knee) - Expected to return Round 1
Matt DUFFY (knee) - Expected to return Round 3-4
Corey DURDIN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 2-3
Orazio FANTASIA (calf) - Expected to return Round 2
Rob MONAHAN (groin) - Expected to return Round 3
Nic NEWMAN (knee) - Season
Hudson O'KEEFFE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2-3
Marc PITTONET (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6
Jagga SMITH (knee) - Season
Collingwood
Josh DAICOS (ankle) - Test for Round 1
Jordan DE GOEY (knee) - Expected to return Round 2
Harvey HARRISON (knee) - TBC
Will HAYES (cork) - Test for Round 1
Will HOSKIN-ELLIOTT (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-3
Jeremy HOWE (knee) - Test for Round 1
Oleg MARKOV (calf) - Expected to return Round 4-5
Tom MITCHELL (foot) - TBC
Iliro SMIT (throat) - Expected to return Round 3
Oscar STEENE (finger) - Expected to return Round 4
Essendon
Nik COX (concussion) - TBC
Alwyn DAVEY (meniscus) - Expected to return Round 2
Matt GUELFI (hamstring) - Expected to return mid-season
Jayden LAVERDE (hip) - Expected to return Round 3
Darcy PARISH (back) - Expected to return Round 4
Vigo VISENTINI (suspension) - Expected to return Round 4
Peter WRIGHT (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7
Fremantle
Sean DARCY (ankle) - Expected to return Round 3-5
Josh DRAPER (hamstring) - Test for Round 1
Nat FYFE (knee) - TBC
Odin JONES (back) - Season
Alex PEARCE (ankle) - Test for Round 1
Hayden YOUNG (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2
Geelong
Jed BEWS (finger) - Expected to return mid-season
Tanner BRUHN (finger) - TBC
Toby CONWAY (back) - TBC
Cam GUTHRIE (achilles) - TBC
Xavier IVISIC (ankle) - Expected to return Round 4-6
Jake KOLODJASHNIJ (groin) - Expected to return Round 4
Gold Coast Suns
Mac ANDREW (chest) - Expected to return Round 2
Sam FLANDERS (back) - Expected to return Round 2
Leo LOMBARD (shoulder) - Expected to return mid-season
David SWALLOW (knee) - Expected to return mid-season
GWS Giants
Ryan ANGWIN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 4
Kieren BRIGGS (concussion) - Expected to return Round 3
Josh FAHEY (suspension) - Available to return Round 5
Joe FONTI (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
Phoenix GOTHARD (finger) - Expected to return Round 4
Tom GREEN (calf) - Test for Round 1
Jesse HOGAN (thumb) - Expected to return Round 2
Toby MCMULLIN (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
Jack OUGH (adductor) - Expected to return Round 2
Jake RICCARDI (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
Logan SMITH (illness) - TBC
Jake STRINGER (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2
Harvey THOMAS (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
Hawthorn
James BLANCK (knee) - Expected to return early/mid-season
Sam BUTLER (leg) - TBC
Calsher DEAR (back) - TBC
Mitch LEWIS (knee) - TBC
James WORPEL (ankle) - Expected to return Round 3-4
Melbourne
Jai CULLEY (foot) - Expected to return Round 4-6
Marty HORE (hand) - Test for Round 1
Luker KENTFIELD (illness) - Expected to return Round 6
Shane MCADAM (achilles) - Season
Judd MCVEE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5
Jake MELKSHAM (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3
Andy MONIZ-WAKEFIELD (knee) - Season
Kysaiah PICKETT (suspension) - Available to return Round 4
Koltyn THOLSTRUP (back) - Expected to return mid-season
North Melbourne
Callum COLEMAN-JONES (achilles) - Expected to return mid-season
Brayden GEORGE (knee) - Expected to return mid-season
Josh GOATER (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5
George WARDLAW (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 5-6
Port Adelaide
Tom ANASTASOPOULOS (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7
Zak BUTTERS (knee) - Expected to return Round 5-7
Todd MARSHALL (achilles) - Season
Esava RATUGOLEA (knee) - Test for Round 1
Brandon ZERK-THATCHER (back) - Expected to return mid-season
Richmond
Noah BALTA (suspension) - Available to return Round 5
Judson CLARKE (knee) - TBC
Jonty FAULL (back) - TBC
Josh GIBCUS (knee) - TBC
Taj HOTTON (knee) - TBC
Mykelti LEFAU (knee) - TBC
Dion PRESTIA (achilles) - Expected to return Round 3
Huge RALPHSMITH (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3-5
Josh SMILLIE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2-4
Tylar YOUNG (knee) - TBC
St Kilda
Dan BYTLER (achilles) - Expected to return Round 2-4
Paddy DOW (knee) - TBC
Liam HENRY (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4
Dougal HOWARD (shoulder) - Expected to return mid-season
Max KING (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4
Mitch OWENS (shoulder) - Expected to return Round 2-4
Mattaes PHILLIPOU (leg) - Expected to return mid-season
Cooper SHARMAN (thumb) - Expected to return Round 4
Alix TAURU (back) - Expected to return Round 5-6
Sydney Swans
Taylor ADAMS (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5
Riak ANDREW (shoulder) - TBC
Ned BOWMAN (quad) - Test for Round 1
Caiden CLEARY (suspension) - Available to return Round 2
Harry CUNNINGHAM (foot) - Expected to return Round 4-5
Jesse DATOLI (back) - TBC
Will EDWARDS (leg) - Test for Round 1
Robbie FOX (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6
Aaron FRANCIS (concussion) - Expected to return Round 2
Errol GULDEN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7
Indhi KIRK (concussion) - Expected to return Round 2
Logan MCDONALD (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5
Callum MILLS (foot) - Expected to return Round 4
Patrick SNELL (hamstring) - Test for Round 1
West Coast Eagles
Rhett BAZZO (foot) - Expected to return Round 3-4
Campbell CHESSER (ankle) - TBC
Callum JAMIESON (ankle/knee) - Expected to return Round 6-8
Dom SHEED (knee) - Season
Elliot YEO (ankle/knee) - TBC
Western Bulldogs
Marcus BONTEMPELLI (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6
Bailey DALE (quad) - Test for Round 1
Lachie JAQUES (thigh) - Expected to return Round 6-8
Jason JOHANNISEN (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 6-8
Liam JONES (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3-5
Ed RICHARDS (calf) - Test for Round 1
Anthony SCOTT (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4
Adam TRELOAR (calf) - Expected to return Round 4-6
Jamarra UGLE-HAGAN (personal) - TBC
Cody WEIGHTMAN (knee) - Indefinite
Rhylee WEST (hamstring) - Test for Round 1
Laitham VANDERMEER (concussion) - Test for Round 1