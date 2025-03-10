AFL injury list: Every team's casualties for season 2025

On the ESPN Footy Podcast this week, Jake Michaels declares it 'a big year' for out of contract Swans star Chad Warner. (1:15)

Stay across all of the latest AFL injury news, suspensions, timetables, and expected return dates for the 2025 season with our comprehensive club-by-club list.

This injury list will be updated every Tuesday throughout the season.

Adelaide Crows

Chayce JONES (shoulder) - Expected to return Round 2

Mark KEANE (hip) - Test for Round 1

Max MICHALANNEY (thumb) - Test or Round 1

Brodie SMITH (suspension) - Available to return Round 2

Kieran STRACHAN (foot) - Season

Brisbane Lions

Keidean COLEMAN (knee) - TBC

Tom DOEDEE (knee) - Expected to return early/mid-season

Darcy GARDINER (knee) - Expected to return Round 1-2

Luke LLOYD (back) - Expected to return Round 4-5

Lincoln MCCARTHY (knee) - Season

Carlton

Ben CAMPOREALE (ankle) - Expected to return Round 2

Alex CINCOTTA (hip) - TBC

Charlie CURNOW (knee) - Expected to return Round 1

Matt DUFFY (knee) - Expected to return Round 3-4

Corey DURDIN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 2-3

Orazio FANTASIA (calf) - Expected to return Round 2

Rob MONAHAN (groin) - Expected to return Round 3

Nic NEWMAN (knee) - Season

Hudson O'KEEFFE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2-3

Marc PITTONET (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6

Jagga SMITH (knee) - Season

Collingwood

Josh DAICOS (ankle) - Test for Round 1

Jordan DE GOEY (knee) - Expected to return Round 2

Harvey HARRISON (knee) - TBC

Will HAYES (cork) - Test for Round 1

Will HOSKIN-ELLIOTT (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-3

Jeremy HOWE (knee) - Test for Round 1

Oleg MARKOV (calf) - Expected to return Round 4-5

Tom MITCHELL (foot) - TBC

Iliro SMIT (throat) - Expected to return Round 3

Oscar STEENE (finger) - Expected to return Round 4

Essendon

Nik COX (concussion) - TBC

Alwyn DAVEY (meniscus) - Expected to return Round 2

Matt GUELFI (hamstring) - Expected to return mid-season

Jayden LAVERDE (hip) - Expected to return Round 3

Darcy PARISH (back) - Expected to return Round 4

Vigo VISENTINI (suspension) - Expected to return Round 4

Peter WRIGHT (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7

Fremantle

Sean DARCY (ankle) - Expected to return Round 3-5

Josh DRAPER (hamstring) - Test for Round 1

Nat FYFE (knee) - TBC

Odin JONES (back) - Season

Alex PEARCE (ankle) - Test for Round 1

Hayden YOUNG (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2

Geelong

Jed BEWS (finger) - Expected to return mid-season

Tanner BRUHN (finger) - TBC

Toby CONWAY (back) - TBC

Cam GUTHRIE (achilles) - TBC

Xavier IVISIC (ankle) - Expected to return Round 4-6

Jake KOLODJASHNIJ (groin) - Expected to return Round 4

Gold Coast Suns

Mac ANDREW (chest) - Expected to return Round 2

Sam FLANDERS (back) - Expected to return Round 2

Leo LOMBARD (shoulder) - Expected to return mid-season

David SWALLOW (knee) - Expected to return mid-season

GWS Giants

Ryan ANGWIN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 4

Kieren BRIGGS (concussion) - Expected to return Round 3

Josh FAHEY (suspension) - Available to return Round 5

Joe FONTI (suspension) - Available to return Round 3

Phoenix GOTHARD (finger) - Expected to return Round 4

Tom GREEN (calf) - Test for Round 1

Jesse HOGAN (thumb) - Expected to return Round 2

Toby MCMULLIN (suspension) - Available to return Round 3

Jack OUGH (adductor) - Expected to return Round 2

Jake RICCARDI (suspension) - Available to return Round 3

Logan SMITH (illness) - TBC

Jake STRINGER (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2

Harvey THOMAS (suspension) - Available to return Round 3

Hawthorn

James BLANCK (knee) - Expected to return early/mid-season

Sam BUTLER (leg) - TBC

Calsher DEAR (back) - TBC

Mitch LEWIS (knee) - TBC

James WORPEL (ankle) - Expected to return Round 3-4

Melbourne

Jai CULLEY (foot) - Expected to return Round 4-6

Marty HORE (hand) - Test for Round 1

Luker KENTFIELD (illness) - Expected to return Round 6

Shane MCADAM (achilles) - Season

Judd MCVEE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5

Jake MELKSHAM (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3

Andy MONIZ-WAKEFIELD (knee) - Season

Kysaiah PICKETT (suspension) - Available to return Round 4

Koltyn THOLSTRUP (back) - Expected to return mid-season

North Melbourne

Callum COLEMAN-JONES (achilles) - Expected to return mid-season

Brayden GEORGE (knee) - Expected to return mid-season

Josh GOATER (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5

George WARDLAW (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 5-6

Port Adelaide

Tom ANASTASOPOULOS (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7

Zak BUTTERS (knee) - Expected to return Round 5-7

Todd MARSHALL (achilles) - Season

Esava RATUGOLEA (knee) - Test for Round 1

Brandon ZERK-THATCHER (back) - Expected to return mid-season

Richmond

Noah BALTA (suspension) - Available to return Round 5

Judson CLARKE (knee) - TBC

Jonty FAULL (back) - TBC

Josh GIBCUS (knee) - TBC

Taj HOTTON (knee) - TBC

Mykelti LEFAU (knee) - TBC

Dion PRESTIA (achilles) - Expected to return Round 3

Huge RALPHSMITH (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3-5

Josh SMILLIE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2-4

Tylar YOUNG (knee) - TBC

St Kilda

Dan BYTLER (achilles) - Expected to return Round 2-4

Paddy DOW (knee) - TBC

Liam HENRY (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4

Dougal HOWARD (shoulder) - Expected to return mid-season

Max KING (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4

Mitch OWENS (shoulder) - Expected to return Round 2-4

Mattaes PHILLIPOU (leg) - Expected to return mid-season

Cooper SHARMAN (thumb) - Expected to return Round 4

Alix TAURU (back) - Expected to return Round 5-6

Sydney Swans

Taylor ADAMS (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5

Riak ANDREW (shoulder) - TBC

Ned BOWMAN (quad) - Test for Round 1

Caiden CLEARY (suspension) - Available to return Round 2

Harry CUNNINGHAM (foot) - Expected to return Round 4-5

Jesse DATOLI (back) - TBC

Will EDWARDS (leg) - Test for Round 1

Robbie FOX (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6

Aaron FRANCIS (concussion) - Expected to return Round 2

Errol GULDEN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7

Indhi KIRK (concussion) - Expected to return Round 2

Logan MCDONALD (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5

Callum MILLS (foot) - Expected to return Round 4

Patrick SNELL (hamstring) - Test for Round 1

West Coast Eagles

Rhett BAZZO (foot) - Expected to return Round 3-4

Campbell CHESSER (ankle) - TBC

Callum JAMIESON (ankle/knee) - Expected to return Round 6-8

Dom SHEED (knee) - Season

Elliot YEO (ankle/knee) - TBC

Western Bulldogs

Marcus BONTEMPELLI (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6

Bailey DALE (quad) - Test for Round 1

Lachie JAQUES (thigh) - Expected to return Round 6-8

Jason JOHANNISEN (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 6-8

Liam JONES (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3-5

Ed RICHARDS (calf) - Test for Round 1

Anthony SCOTT (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4

Adam TRELOAR (calf) - Expected to return Round 4-6

Jamarra UGLE-HAGAN (personal) - TBC

Cody WEIGHTMAN (knee) - Indefinite

Rhylee WEST (hamstring) - Test for Round 1

Laitham VANDERMEER (concussion) - Test for Round 1