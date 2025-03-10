        <
          AFL injury list: Every team's casualties for season 2025

          Stay across all of the latest AFL injury news, suspensions, timetables, and expected return dates for the 2025 season with our comprehensive club-by-club list.

          This injury list will be updated every Tuesday throughout the season.

          Adelaide Crows

          Chayce JONES (shoulder) - Expected to return Round 2
          Mark KEANE (hip) - Test for Round 1
          Max MICHALANNEY (thumb) - Test or Round 1
          Brodie SMITH (suspension) - Available to return Round 2
          Kieran STRACHAN (foot) - Season

          Brisbane Lions

          Keidean COLEMAN (knee) - TBC
          Tom DOEDEE (knee) - Expected to return early/mid-season
          Darcy GARDINER (knee) - Expected to return Round 1-2
          Luke LLOYD (back) - Expected to return Round 4-5
          Lincoln MCCARTHY (knee) - Season

          Carlton

          Ben CAMPOREALE (ankle) - Expected to return Round 2
          Alex CINCOTTA (hip) - TBC
          Charlie CURNOW (knee) - Expected to return Round 1
          Matt DUFFY (knee) - Expected to return Round 3-4
          Corey DURDIN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 2-3
          Orazio FANTASIA (calf) - Expected to return Round 2
          Rob MONAHAN (groin) - Expected to return Round 3
          Nic NEWMAN (knee) - Season
          Hudson O'KEEFFE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2-3
          Marc PITTONET (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6
          Jagga SMITH (knee) - Season

          Collingwood

          Josh DAICOS (ankle) - Test for Round 1
          Jordan DE GOEY (knee) - Expected to return Round 2
          Harvey HARRISON (knee) - TBC
          Will HAYES (cork) - Test for Round 1
          Will HOSKIN-ELLIOTT (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-3
          Jeremy HOWE (knee) - Test for Round 1
          Oleg MARKOV (calf) - Expected to return Round 4-5
          Tom MITCHELL (foot) - TBC
          Iliro SMIT (throat) - Expected to return Round 3
          Oscar STEENE (finger) - Expected to return Round 4

          Essendon

          Nik COX (concussion) - TBC
          Alwyn DAVEY (meniscus) - Expected to return Round 2
          Matt GUELFI (hamstring) - Expected to return mid-season
          Jayden LAVERDE (hip) - Expected to return Round 3
          Darcy PARISH (back) - Expected to return Round 4
          Vigo VISENTINI (suspension) - Expected to return Round 4
          Peter WRIGHT (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7

          Fremantle

          Sean DARCY (ankle) - Expected to return Round 3-5
          Josh DRAPER (hamstring) - Test for Round 1
          Nat FYFE (knee) - TBC
          Odin JONES (back) - Season
          Alex PEARCE (ankle) - Test for Round 1
          Hayden YOUNG (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2

          Geelong

          Jed BEWS (finger) - Expected to return mid-season
          Tanner BRUHN (finger) - TBC
          Toby CONWAY (back) - TBC
          Cam GUTHRIE (achilles) - TBC
          Xavier IVISIC (ankle) - Expected to return Round 4-6
          Jake KOLODJASHNIJ (groin) - Expected to return Round 4

          Gold Coast Suns

          Mac ANDREW (chest) - Expected to return Round 2
          Sam FLANDERS (back) - Expected to return Round 2
          Leo LOMBARD (shoulder) - Expected to return mid-season
          David SWALLOW (knee) - Expected to return mid-season

          GWS Giants

          Ryan ANGWIN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 4
          Kieren BRIGGS (concussion) - Expected to return Round 3
          Josh FAHEY (suspension) - Available to return Round 5
          Joe FONTI (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
          Phoenix GOTHARD (finger) - Expected to return Round 4
          Tom GREEN (calf) - Test for Round 1
          Jesse HOGAN (thumb) - Expected to return Round 2
          Toby MCMULLIN (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
          Jack OUGH (adductor) - Expected to return Round 2
          Jake RICCARDI (suspension) - Available to return Round 3
          Logan SMITH (illness) - TBC
          Jake STRINGER (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2
          Harvey THOMAS (suspension) - Available to return Round 3

          Hawthorn

          James BLANCK (knee) - Expected to return early/mid-season
          Sam BUTLER (leg) - TBC
          Calsher DEAR (back) - TBC
          Mitch LEWIS (knee) - TBC
          James WORPEL (ankle) - Expected to return Round 3-4

          Melbourne

          Jai CULLEY (foot) - Expected to return Round 4-6
          Marty HORE (hand) - Test for Round 1
          Luker KENTFIELD (illness) - Expected to return Round 6
          Shane MCADAM (achilles) - Season
          Judd MCVEE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5
          Jake MELKSHAM (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3
          Andy MONIZ-WAKEFIELD (knee) - Season
          Kysaiah PICKETT (suspension) - Available to return Round 4
          Koltyn THOLSTRUP (back) - Expected to return mid-season

          North Melbourne

          Callum COLEMAN-JONES (achilles) - Expected to return mid-season
          Brayden GEORGE (knee) - Expected to return mid-season
          Josh GOATER (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5
          George WARDLAW (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 5-6

          Port Adelaide

          Tom ANASTASOPOULOS (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7
          Zak BUTTERS (knee) - Expected to return Round 5-7
          Todd MARSHALL (achilles) - Season
          Esava RATUGOLEA (knee) - Test for Round 1
          Brandon ZERK-THATCHER (back) - Expected to return mid-season

          Richmond

          Noah BALTA (suspension) - Available to return Round 5
          Judson CLARKE (knee) - TBC
          Jonty FAULL (back) - TBC
          Josh GIBCUS (knee) - TBC
          Taj HOTTON (knee) - TBC
          Mykelti LEFAU (knee) - TBC
          Dion PRESTIA (achilles) - Expected to return Round 3
          Huge RALPHSMITH (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3-5
          Josh SMILLIE (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 2-4
          Tylar YOUNG (knee) - TBC

          St Kilda

          Dan BYTLER (achilles) - Expected to return Round 2-4
          Paddy DOW (knee) - TBC
          Liam HENRY (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4
          Dougal HOWARD (shoulder) - Expected to return mid-season
          Max KING (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4
          Mitch OWENS (shoulder) - Expected to return Round 2-4
          Mattaes PHILLIPOU (leg) - Expected to return mid-season
          Cooper SHARMAN (thumb) - Expected to return Round 4
          Alix TAURU (back) - Expected to return Round 5-6

          Sydney Swans

          Taylor ADAMS (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 4-5
          Riak ANDREW (shoulder) - TBC
          Ned BOWMAN (quad) - Test for Round 1
          Caiden CLEARY (suspension) - Available to return Round 2
          Harry CUNNINGHAM (foot) - Expected to return Round 4-5
          Jesse DATOLI (back) - TBC
          Will EDWARDS (leg) - Test for Round 1
          Robbie FOX (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6
          Aaron FRANCIS (concussion) - Expected to return Round 2
          Errol GULDEN (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5-7
          Indhi KIRK (concussion) - Expected to return Round 2
          Logan MCDONALD (ankle) - Expected to return Round 5
          Callum MILLS (foot) - Expected to return Round 4
          Patrick SNELL (hamstring) - Test for Round 1

          West Coast Eagles

          Rhett BAZZO (foot) - Expected to return Round 3-4
          Campbell CHESSER (ankle) - TBC
          Callum JAMIESON (ankle/knee) - Expected to return Round 6-8
          Dom SHEED (knee) - Season
          Elliot YEO (ankle/knee) - TBC

          Western Bulldogs

          Marcus BONTEMPELLI (calf) - Expected to return Round 5-6
          Bailey DALE (quad) - Test for Round 1
          Lachie JAQUES (thigh) - Expected to return Round 6-8
          Jason JOHANNISEN (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 6-8
          Liam JONES (hamstring) - Expected to return Round 3-5
          Ed RICHARDS (calf) - Test for Round 1
          Anthony SCOTT (knee) - Expected to return Round 2-4
          Adam TRELOAR (calf) - Expected to return Round 4-6
          Jamarra UGLE-HAGAN (personal) - TBC
          Cody WEIGHTMAN (knee) - Indefinite
          Rhylee WEST (hamstring) - Test for Round 1
          Laitham VANDERMEER (concussion) - Test for Round 1