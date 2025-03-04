Open Extended Reactions

Who is set to debut for your AFL club in 2025?

Season 2025 hasn't even begun and footy fans have already copped their fair share of drama. Two of the four Opening Round games are officially off with New South Wales treated to their own mini gather round to kickstart the campaign.

AFL debuts come via every which way in modern footy. There are picks 1 to 71 in the 2024 draft, state league toilers through the extended supplemental selection period, or traditional development from years on an AFL list. Expect around 25 players from every different avenue to realise their AFL dream over the next fortnight.

With the countdown on, these are the names set to across Opening Round and Round 1.

Sydney vs. Hawthorn

The year begins at the SCG with Grand Finalists Sydney playing host to Hawthorn. After blooding three youngsters including the mercurial Nick Watson last year, the Hawks aren't expecting a debutant in the early rounds, though father-son Will McCabe and rookie Jasper Scaife are pushing for a start in an undersized forward line.

For the Swans, first-round ruckman Will Green has put forward his case to be Brodie Grundy's replacement if the veteran doesn't get up from a knee concern. Riley Bice is the big watch here after the mature-ager starred for Werribee in their premiership year; the dashing halfback had 14 disposals against the Suns in his 58 per cent gametime last weekend.

GWS vs. Collingwood

All eyes turn to GWS and Collingwood from Engie Stadium on Sunday for the second year running. The Giants have loved their first impressions of top-30 bolter Cody Angove, with the WA wingman an Opening Round smoky. Angove kicked two goals from his four touches in the second half against Carlton, with Tasmanian James Leake leading all Giants midfielders for centre bounce attendances. The athletic utility can play across each area of the ground but the Giants have loved his aptitude for the clinches in pre-season. More injury woes in the forward half could also open the door for dynamic goal sneak Ollie Hannaford.

The Pies have prioritised experience again over the off-season but hard-running WA wingman Will Hayes may be included in the squad that travels up to Sydney. He formed a potent tandem with Angove at Claremont and could line up on his good mate at AFL level.

Richmond vs. Carlton

Round 1 is kickstarted by the traditional Richmond-Carlton fixture at the MCG. Tigers fans are awaiting a decision to be made on no. 1 pick Sam Lalor, who's angling for an early berth despite suffering concussion and a hairline fracture in his jaw a fortnight ago. Aerial strength will allow Lalor to play extended minutes deep forward.

Intercepting defender Luke Trainor is also in the picture after a brilliant second half against the Pies, while key forwards Harry Armstrong, Tom Sims, Jonty Faull and Campbell Gray are competing for the same spot alongside Tom Lynch. Draft slider Jasper Alger should get a taste of the big time this year, but it may not come in round 1.

A season-ending ACL injury to Jagga Smith was deflating for the Blues fanbase but the performance of Lucas Camporeale was a boost. His 20 disposals in a full game against the Giants on a wing has the father-son on the precipice of an AFL debut. His twin brother Ben is back in the pecking order for now.

Which draftees could be in line for an early debut for your club? ESPN/Getty Images

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

Essendon won't travel up to the Gold Coast for what would have been Isaac Kako's much-anticipated debut -- he instead will turn out in front of the red and black faithful on a Friday night at the MCG. Saad El-Hawli is on the fringe of the 23 and will get a look at the top level of football this season while developing tall Lewis Hayes may have jumped Jayden Laverde as the next man up in defence.

Isaac Kako of the Bombers handballs whilst being tackled by Jake Kolodjashnij of the Cats. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Geelong vs. Fremantle

The Cats have been impressed with Barwon Heads local Oli Wiltshire who finished last season with 19 disposals in a VFL semi-final against Southport, but he may need to find form in the reserves first. Fremantle are expected to include first-round midfielder Murphy Reid in their squad. A slider to no. 17 on draft night, Reid's flexibility to play up forward could see him debut against the Cats.

Sydney vs. Brisbane

A debut at the first opportunity for Levi Ashcroft debut was in some doubt early in the pre-season after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction, but he's proved himself across match simulation and will line up alongside his brother Will in Round 1 for Brisbane. Joe Daniher's retirement opens up the opportunity for Academy product Ty Gallop to cement a partnership with Eric Hipwood and Logan Morris, with the athletic tall competing well.

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne

One of the best debut stories to unfold in round 1 will be Sam Davidson, the mature-age utility who's put a medical career on hold for this AFL lifeline. The Dogs have started Davidson on a wing where he racked up 23 disposals and a goal in the first half against Hawthorn.

Small forward Josh Dolan remains a smoky after being taken with pick 31, and Cooper Hynes is pushing his case for a start at half forward with his power and explosive streak adding a different element for the Dogs. Despite their key defensive woes, Jedd Busslinger seemingly remains on the outer at the Kennel.

North is set to give No. 2 pick Finn O'Sullivan his first guernsey after impressing on a wing over pre-season. Matt Whitlock -- who the Roos traded this year's first-round pick to secure -- could play senior football early, while Jacob Konstanty has been a first choice small forward since making the move from Sydney. Luke Urquhart and Taylor Goad are amongst a bevy of talented youngsters pushing for a debut in an increasingly competitive North squad.

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide was quick to find their replacement for Dan Houston's No. 5 guernsey, with Joe Berry staking his spot for Round 1. The livewire small forward will in time push up the ground and use his damaging left foot going inside 50, but for now is tasked with creating opportunities close to goal.

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Sid Draper has faced an uphill battle to find a spot in the Crows' midfield rotation, but his last quarter against the Lions did his chances no harm. The explosive on-baller had eight disposals and four clearances when given the keys. That outing should give him a spot in the 23 early. Flying under the radar is the ruck battle between stalwart Reilly O'Brien and late SSP addition Lachlan McAndrew who continues to impress.

The Saints are undermanned after a wrath of injuries and will be handing out early opportunities. A shining light has been strong match simulations from Tobie Travaglia when given the chance. The outside runner spent significant time on-ball for the Saints against the Power but should settle on a wing to start the season.

If Ross Lyon opts to give Rowan Marshall support then mature-ager Harry Boyd is more than ready for the chance. The dominant SANFL tap ruckman has looked the part all pre-season, and the big bodied Hugh Boxshall has been at his feet in the middle. Bolting up the draft board late last year, Boxshall complements the Saints' midfield with power and endurance.

Hard-nosed pressure forward Max Hall is in line for a call-up, while Irishman Liam O'Connell hasn't done much wrong and could feature at some point this year.

Melbourne vs. GWS

The Demons are primed to unleash their two first-round midfielders from game one. Harvey Langford has settled at half forward but may also be given stints on-ball, while Xavier Lindsay will call a wing home to start his AFL journey.

Aidan Johnson was left to pick 68 but will play an important role for the Dees forward line after a VFL premiership with Werribee. He could be joined by Matt Jefferson who has toiled away in the VFL for two seasons now. The high-flying tall will be given an opportunity to partner Jacob van Rooyen.

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

The Eagles were delighted to snag Bo Allan in the draft and the local product will form an important cog in the back six from Round 1. His strength, discipline and competitiveness saw him turn out in a WAFL premiership last year. At the other end, Archer Reid has his name in calculations but there are a bevy of keys to choose from. His length and running capacity make him a difficult matchup, and Reid has the ability to chop out in the ruck.

The Suns will be made to wait on a Leo Lombard debut with their top Academy pick injuring his shoulder after bumping Levi Ashcroft in match simulation. SSP signing Ben Jepson could be a bolter for the squad after impressing with his run and dare, though faces stiff competition with off-season recruits for the Suns.