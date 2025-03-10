Expert tips, best tips for Round 1 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 1 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Football returns to the MCG Thursday evening with traditional rivals Carlton and Richmond doing battle. This round of football also features the 2024 Grand Final replay between Sydney and Brisbane, and Dan Houston making his Collingwood debut against former club Port Adelaide.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 2

Certainty and why: The Blues may be without spearhead Charlie Curnow, but the Tigers are going to be a disaster early in the year and there's no chance of an upset on Thursday night at the MCG.

Upset and why: I expect the Kangaroos to be a more competitive outfit in season 2025, and with the Bulldogs dealing with an abundance of key players injured, don't be surprised if Alastair Clarkson's side kicks off with the 'W'.

Tips for the week:

Richmond vs. Carlton

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Fremantle

Sydney vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 1

Certainty and why: Don't overthink it, Blues over Tigers in a canter.

Upset and why: Why can I see the Eagles surprising the Suns? Home factor, Suns players and staff distracted by the weather in Queensland ... I'm going to tip West Coast.

Tips for the week:

Richmond vs. Carlton

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Fremantle

Sydney vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 2

Certainty and why: There's more chance of my grandmother winning the Brownlow Medal than Richmond winning this week. Lock in the Blues.

Upset and why: If North Melbourne improve as much as I think they should, then against a depleted Dogs outfit, they should be in this game up to their eyeballs. Am I uber-confident? Nah, but I'm happy to back them in.

Tips for the week:

Richmond vs. Carlton

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Fremantle

Sydney vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 1

Certainty and why: With a game already under the belt, the Hawks should be more conditioned than the Bombers and will be too strong overall.

Upset and why: A wild week of weather on the Gold Coast may see them start the season a bit sluggish. West Coast will want to make a statement for their new coach.

Tips for the week:

Richmond vs. Carlton

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Fremantle

Sydney vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Gold Coast