Hawks outclass Bombers to extend unbeaten AFL start

Hawthorn have extended their unbeaten start to the AFL season in sizzling fashion, running traditional rivals Essendon off their feet in a 26-point win.

After a tough first-up victory over Sydney, the Hawks' speed, skill and efficiency overwhelmed the Bombers in their 17.9 (111) to 12.13 (85) triumph in front of 80,735 fans at the MCG on Friday night.

Jai Newcombe (25 disposals, seven clearances) and Karl Amon (28 touches) were strong contributors in an even team display, with Nick Watson and Dylan Moore (three each) the most prolific of their 10 goal-kickers.

Blake Hardwick of the Hawks celebrates kicking a goal Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The only downside of Hawthorn's first win over the arch-enemy in four years was a concussion suffered by Jack Scrimshaw from a head clash with teammate Josh Battle.

Essendon's Jordan Ridley was also ruled out with concussion after he was caught high by Scrimshaw in an earlier incident and Kyle Langford (hamstring) failed to see out the match.

Jye Caldwell (36 disposals, 10 clearances) and Zach Merrett (26, four) fought hard for the Bombers, who won contested possession 149-126, clearances 50-31 and inside-50s 58-48, but were unable to capitalise.

Langford, Merrett and Xavier Duursma kicked two goals apiece.

Essendon's new cult hero Isaac Kako struck the opening blow of the night with the first goal of his career, kicked off the deck under pressure, but Hawthorn hit back hard in the first quarter.

Hawthorn's response was a flurry of six goals in 15 minutes, including two from Watson, as his side built a commanding 6.1 to 1.4 advantage by quarter-time.

The scoreboard at that point defied a one-sided clearance tally, which was 17-5 in Essendon's favour in the first term.

Hawthorn's lead ballooned to 34 points when Jack Ginnivan kicked his second goal but three quick majors to the Bombers kept them in the contest.

Merrett set up one for Duursma, who was taken high by Ginnivan and handed a 50-metre penalty, and kicked a brilliant goal himself from deep in the pocket.

The fightback was quickly snuffed out as Will Day and Watson converted free-kicks into goals, helping restore a 35-point buffer at the main break.

Essendon came again with three of the first four goals in the third term and dominated territory, but managed just 3.6 from 17 forward entries.

The Hawks added 3.3 from seven entries, with Dylan Moore kicking a pair of settling majors as Langford hobbled off the ground.

A set play from a kick out gave Hawthorn breathing space at the start of the final term when James Sicily kicked out in front of Jarman Impey, who found Connor Macdonald inside 50 metres.

Macdonald converted to give the Hawks a 38-point buffer and while Essendon wouldn't lie down, kicking four of the next five goals, the result never looked under serious threat.