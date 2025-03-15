Open Extended Reactions

Hawthorn's Jack Scrimshaw has been slapped with a three-match ban over the high hit that left Essendon defender Jordan Ridley concussed.

Scrimshaw caught Ridley with a swinging left arm to the head as the Bomber attempted to dispose of the ball during the Hawks' 26-point win at the MCG on Friday night.

Ridley was substituted out of the game after the second-quarter incident.

It was assessed as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, and resulted in a three-match ban with no opportunity for Scrimshaw to accept an early plea.

Later in the same quarter, Scrimshaw was also concussed after a nasty head clash with teammate Josh Battle.

As a result, Scrimshaw was already set to miss the unbeaten Hawks' blockbuster round-two clash with Carlton under concussion protocols.

Jack Scrimshaw of the Hawks leaves the field under the blood rule Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

If the suspension stands, he will also miss the encounter with red-hot GWS in round three and the grudge match against Port Adelaide in Gather Round.

The Hawks have a bye in round four.

Essendon are yet to provide an update on Ridley's status, however, he will miss at least the round-two clash with Adelaide under concussion protocols.

Scrimshaw was bleeding heavily after his collision with Battle and was immediately taken from the field.

"He's got concussion, so he'll certainly miss the next game," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said post-match.

"He had some other stuff going on but nothing's been confirmed at this stage. He'll get checked out over the next couple of days.

"It's pretty hard for his family to see injuries like that. They're just unfortunate in the game that we play.

"He's fortunate that he was still talking and chatting away in the rooms. He said to me at halftime, 'Make sure you get the win'.

"So he's still sort of with us and that's pleasing because it looked quite nasty."

Hawthorn substitute Sam Frost can accept a $1000 fine for striking Essendon's Ben Hobbs.

Bombers defender Mason Redman can accept a $1000 fine for careless contact with an umpire.