Key forward Darcy Fogarty slotted four goals as a multi-pronged Adelaide attack overpowered St Kilda in a 63-point win in their AFL season-opener.

Fogarty was among a dozen goalkickers for the free-wheeling Crows in their 21.9 (135) to 10.12 (72) victory at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Adelaide kicked five goals to none in the opening 18 minutes to set an ominous tone for the Saints, who were without seven injured first-choice players.

Darcy Fogarty starred for the Crows. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Adelaide attack, led by Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe (three goals) and Josh Rachele (two goals) feasted on plentiful supply from a dominant midfield.

Fogarty and Thilthorpe kicked two majors each in the term and Rachele had a hand, or a foot, in four of the initial five goals.

Adelaide led 7.2 to 2.2 at quarter-time before St Kilda stemmed the flow in the second term, kicking two goals to three to trail by 37 points at halftime.

But the floodgates opened again for the Crows in a powerful third quarter featuring seven consecutive goals in a 22-minute burst.

The spree included majors to Adelaide's three recruits: former GWS pair Isaac Cumming and James Peatling and ex-Melbourne forward Alex Neal Bullen.

The trio were serviceable on debut with Cumming finishing with two goals and 16 disposals, Neal-Bullen gathering 21 touches and Peatling 19.

Their efforts were overshadowed by captain Jordan Dawson (27 disposals, two goals), Izak Rankine (28, two goals) Jake Soligo (29 disposals, one goal) and Matt Crouch (31, one goal) who formed a slick on-ball brigade.

Adelaide's Josh Worrell (25 disposals), Mark Keane (21) and Rory Laird (29) ruled in defence and the Crows' attack was ever-threatening.

Fogarty and Thilthorpe were aerial forces while Rachele snapped two classy goals in addition to creating others.

Such was Adelaide's command, veteran Taylor Walker (one goal) was rested midway through the third term to give substitute and highly-touted draftee Sid Draper his AFL debut before a 42,895-strong crowd.

In contrast, the Saints struggled to find any clear winners though recruit Jack Macrae was a standout in his first game for the club and 250th AFL match overall.

The former Western Bulldog amassed a game-high 34 disposals and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was typically smooth across halfback with 27 possessions.

Max Hall, a 22-year-old making his AFL debut after being picked in last year's mid-season draft, had two goals, as did stalwarts Mason Wood and Jack Higgins.